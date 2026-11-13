Huntsville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood classrooms to university and defense training. Here are several solid openings if you like teaching, mentoring, or supporting learning.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Huntsville, AL (travel 50% , CONUS & OCONUS)

(travel , CONUS & OCONUS) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,001 – $100,000 (target range)

(target range) Clearance: No clearance to start; must be able to obtain Secret

Develop and deliver operator training for the Organic Precision Fires (OPF) Program, plus support test and evaluation. Great fit if you have military or defense training experience and want to turn complex tech into clear, field-ready instruction.

Employer: Alabama A&M University

Location: Normal, AL

Type: Full-time, 9‑month faculty

Teach grad and undergrad courses (face‑to‑face and online), advise students, and lead research in instructional leadership (P–12 or higher ed focus). Ideal if you hold a doctorate, have P–12 leadership experience, and want to build a strong research and mentoring profile.

Employer: Alabama A&M University

Location: Normal, AL (Region 3 schools)

Type: Part-time

Help keep high school science labs running by building, refurbishing, and delivering ASIM biology kits. Good for someone with a high school diploma, solid driving record, and comfort with physical work and inventory.

Employer: Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, substitute

Application deadline: December 18, 2026

Step into early childhood classrooms when teachers or assistants are out, helping with high‑quality Head Start–aligned instruction and care. Great flexible role if you enjoy working with young children and want on‑call hours.

Employer: Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Temporary, non‑benefited

Pay: $15.48/hour

Application deadline: December 18, 2026

Support young children with special needs and assist classroom staff for the current program year. Good match if you have a high school diploma, can handle active, physical work, and want to make a direct impact in inclusive early childhood classrooms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.