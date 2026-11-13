Huntsville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local spots all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time options here.

Employer: Domino's (Team DAKS)

Domino's (Team DAKS) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take orders in person and by phone, help make pizzas, keep the store clean, and work with a tight team. Good fit if you’re friendly, fast on your feet, and at least 16+.

Employer: Domino's (Team DAKS)

Domino's (Team DAKS) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different Domino’s location—great if you want flexible hours, like talking with customers, and don’t mind pitching in on food prep and cleaning.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle breaks and schedules, and jump in on customer issues. Comes with competitive pay, store discount, DailyPay, 401(k), and health benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Chico's FAS, Inc.

Location: Parkway Place, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (Regular)

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store, coach the team, hit sales goals, and keep the shop looking sharp. Good for someone with 3+ years retail management who loves fashion and leading people.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stay on top of trends, build relationships with shoppers, and keep the store looking fresh. Offers competitive wages, strong discounts, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2235 National Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hr + possible premiums

Work the entrance, exit, and checkouts—help members with purchases, returns, and self-checkout. Includes bonuses, health and financial benefits, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the overnight team with stocking, resets, and merchandising. Includes store discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time for full-time employees.

Employer: Rowan

Location: Bridge Street Town Centre, Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15–$19/hr + commission

Help guests with ear piercings and jewelry styling, book appointments, and keep the studio spotless. Great if you love jewelry, weekends, and a fun, celebratory vibe.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 5850 A University Dr, Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time (Evenings)

Salary: $12.75–$13.25/hr

Run the register, keep the store tidy, and help customers find deals. Comes with store discount and access to a wide range of benefits for those who meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time (with full-time options)

Salary: $14/hr + weekly commission

Help open/close the wash, guide cars, sell memberships, and lead the crew. Flexible schedules, growth into management, and PTO, health benefits, 401(k) for eligible team members.

Employer: Belk

Location: Bridge Street, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on handbags, give styling tips, build repeat customers, and keep displays sharp. Good for someone who enjoys fashion, tech-friendly tools, and a busy sales floor.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.