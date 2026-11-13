🔧 Huntsville, AL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Huntsville’s maintenance and cleaning scene is busy right now—lots of options if you like hands-on work and staying on the move. Here are several solid roles with flexible hours, steady schedules, and strong pay.

Employer: Bear Brothers Cleaning of Huntsville

Bear Brothers Cleaning of Huntsville Location: Huntsville, AL (in-person, local homes)

(in-person, local homes) Type: Full-time / Part-time / Contract (Independent Contractor)

Pay: $75–$250 per day , paid next business day; 40–50% of each booking , keep 100% of tips

, paid next business day; , keep Choose which house-cleaning jobs you accept, set your own schedule, and build recurring clients. Best for experienced cleaners who already have supplies, transportation, and are ready to run their own small cleaning business.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

CyberCoders (recruiting for client) Location: Based in Northern/Central Alabama , travel across AL and nearby states

, travel across AL and nearby states Type: Direct-hire / Permanent, Field-based

Pay: About $35–$48/hour , overtime and double-time available; company truck/tools provided

, overtime and double-time available; company truck/tools provided Travel to industrial sites to troubleshoot and repair boilers, burners, and combustion systems—no home base facility. Great fit if you have industrial boiler/combustion experience and like independent field work with strong hourly pay.

Employer: Timberland Partners

Location: Capital Park at 72 West (Huntsville, AL) & Zen Garden (Madison, AL)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39/hour + incentive/bonus pay

Oversee maintenance for two apartment communities (routine, preventive, and turnover work), supervise contractors, and handle on-call rotation. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, rent discount, PTO, holidays, and more—ideal for experienced maintenance pros with EPA Universal and CPO.

Employer: MaidThis (franchise/cleaning network)

MaidThis (franchise/cleaning network) Location: Huntsville, AL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Independent Contractor / Flexible

Pay: $14–$18 per hour

Pick which clients you work with and set your own hours cleaning homes and short-term rentals. Good for detail-oriented cleaners who want flexibility and control over their schedule.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Handle daily janitorial tasks, operate cleaning equipment, and keep assigned areas clean and safe. Comes with 12 paid holidays, free breakfast and lunch on-site, and access to SBM’s benefits—nice steady daytime shift if you like routine and teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—you’ll often see related openings from the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.