🚌 Huntsville, AL Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Huntsville’s delivery and driving scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you own a truck, drive your own car, or want a steady company job. Here are several transportation roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice

Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year

Monday–Friday food service routes with early dispatch (4–6am) and home time after your shift. You’ll run local/OTR food deliveries, unload with a two-wheeler, and get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: SpeedX

SpeedX Location: Huntsville, AL (warehouse at 2317 Meridian St N)

Type: Full-time

Pay Structure: Per package; about $1,000 – $1,600/week (based on volume)

Use your own vehicle to run last‑mile package routes around Huntsville and nearby areas, with Spanish-speaking support during onboarding. You’re paid per package delivered, work mainly mornings, and just need a valid license, insurance, and a smartphone.

Employer: North Alabama Hydraulics

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping trucks and heavy equipment running for a local, privately owned company. If you have diesel, hydraulic, and electrical experience (plus your own tools), this comes with health, dental, vision, and PTO, and they’re open to applicants with a criminal record.

Employer: SE Independent Delivery Services

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Independent Contractor (Full-time routes)

Earning Potential: $140,000+ annual gross revenue

Run your own CDL-A business doing local, white‑glove furniture delivery for a national retailer, and still be home daily. You’ll use a single‑axle day cab with a company pup trailer, bring two helpers, assemble furniture in customers’ homes, and get weekly settlements via direct deposit.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.