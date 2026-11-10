🚚 Huntsville supply chain hiring: several logistics & contracts roles

Huntsville’s defense and aerospace scene is buzzing, and a lot of that action runs through supply chain and contracts. Here are several solid roles if you like logistics, acquisition, and working close to mission work.

Employer: Stratagem Solutions, Incorporated

Stratagem Solutions, Incorporated Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (future need / resume canvas)

(future need / resume canvas) Salary: Not listed

Support an Army Product Manager’s business team with contract and acquisition work. You’ll handle contract administration (CPFF, FFP, CPIF), milestone docs, and brief senior leaders. Active Secret clearance, BS degree, and ~10+ years’ experience in DoD contracting required. Strong fit if you know FAR and Army aviation programs.

Employer: Stratagem Solutions, Incorporated

Stratagem Solutions, Incorporated Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (future need / resume canvas)

(future need / resume canvas) Salary: Not listed

Work with an Army Product Manager’s logistics team on full life‑cycle support—development, testing, fielding, and sustainment. Role focuses on acquisition logistics docs (LCSP, CDA, APSA), schedule and risk analysis, and briefing senior leaders. Needs Active Secret clearance, BS degree, ~10+ years’ logistics or systems engineering experience, and strong Army acquisition know‑how.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL or Poway, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,500 – $207,750

Lead complex subcontracts for a major unmanned aircraft and sensor company. You’ll drive source selection, negotiations, terms and conditions, and subcontract strategy, and act as the primary subcontract lead with internal and external partners. Best for someone with ~15+ years’ subcontract/contract experience, strong FAR knowledge, and comfort guiding teams.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions spin‑off)

Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle the full subcontract lifecycle—from NDAs and RFPs to price analysis, negotiations, and closeout—for national security and space‑focused work. You’ll work with FAR/DFARS, multiple contract types (FFP, T&M, CPFF, etc.), and tools like Deltek Costpoint. Needs 2+ years in purchasing/subcontracts, related degree or equivalent experience, and TS/SCI eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Huntsville’s logistics and contracts roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.