🔧 Huntsville AL Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Huntsville is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, stores, and facilities running smoothly. Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring now.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #332

Walmart Supercenter Location: 6140A University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Type: Part-time, Overnight

Pay: $15 – $28/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Keep the store clean and safe from the parking lot to the restrooms so shoppers have a good experience. Comes with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

Employer: Broad Management Group

Broad Management Group Location: Based at Belmont Hill Apartments, Huntsville, AL 35824 (regional travel)

(regional travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary with benefits (exact amount not listed)

Lead maintenance teams across multiple apartment communities, with a big focus on HVAC, unit turns, and property upkeep. Good fit if you have strong HVAC skills, 5+ years maintenance experience, and like supervising crews and traveling within the region.

Employer: Sanmina / SCI Technology

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, Shift 4A (Mon–Thu)

Pay: Base pay within a range (exact amount not listed)

Handle facility and grounds maintenance at a defense/aerospace manufacturing site—carpentry, painting, basic plumbing/wiring, and inspections. Great if you have 1–2 years of maintenance experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a Monday–Thursday schedule.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.