🏗️ Huntsville Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Huntsville’s engineering scene is buzzing right now — especially around defense, space, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got systems, mechanical, electrical, or materials chops, there are several strong options to explore.

Employer: Amentum (aligned with Bevilacqua Research Corporation)

Amentum (aligned with Bevilacqua Research Corporation) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: ES5 band (range not listed)

ES5 band (range not listed) Support NASA SLS and Artemis by managing and integrating Design Math Models across the full lifecycle. Great fit if you have 15+ years experience, deep M&S and systems engineering skills, and want to work at the intersection of models, data, and launch operations.

Employer: Redwire

Location: Huntsville, AL (or San Luis Obispo, CA)

(or San Luis Obispo, CA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Huntsville): $120,000–$177,000

Lead UAS electrical architecture and harness design across multiple platforms. You’ll own complex wire harnesses, avionics integration, and mentor a small team — ideal for someone with 5+ years in avionics/electrical design and strong CAD and troubleshooting skills.

Employer: HireClearedTalent (supporting MDA)

(supporting MDA) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: Secret (minimum)

Analyze Missile Defense System (MDS) performance using ground and flight test data. Good for mid-level engineers with MDS test analysis experience and skills in Python/SQL/PostgreSQL who like system-level performance and kill-chain analysis.

Employer: IERUS Technologies Inc

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Design and analyze mechanical systems (thermal, structural, vibration, shock, acoustics) for flight and ground applications. Best for mechanical/aerospace engineers with 5+ years stress/structural experience, thermal analysis, CREO, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Invariant Corporation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (Alabama-based)

Full-time (Alabama-based) Own the electrical architecture for rugged defense systems from concept through fielding. Great match if you have 6+ years in defense/aerospace electrical design, cable/harness and PCB/FPGA experience, and at least the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (ATS)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Provide materials and processes support across R&D, design, manufacturing, and testing. Good for early/mid-career engineers (2+ years) with metallurgy/ceramics/composites background, NDT/NDE knowledge, and experience with ASTM/AWS/AMS standards.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL (or Sacramento, CA)

(or Sacramento, CA) Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Salary (CA reference): $122,000–$227,000

Lead structural and dynamics analysis for solid rocket motors, especially nozzles and composite/metallic cases. Ideal for senior analysts with 7–9+ years FEA experience (ANSYS/ABAQUS), rocket propulsion background, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (ATS)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Support full mechanical design lifecycle using SolidWorks, from requirements through integration. Great for designers with 4+ years SolidWorks experience, GD&T (ASME Y14.5), PDM tools, and interest in defense systems.

Employer: Boeing

Location: Huntsville, AL (Jetplex)

Type: Full-time, onsite, 1st shift

Full-time, Salary ranges: $76,000–$135,000 (P2) , $93,000–$165,000 (P3)

, Work in a defense and space materials test lab, running compatibility tests, maintaining equipment, and designing tests for pressurized systems. Good fit if you have 2–5+ years experience, a STEM degree, and Python/data skills.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,874–$205,486

Senior systems role on SureStrike™ EO/IR seekers (SAL, IIR, multi-modal). Great for engineers with 6+ years systems experience and hands-on EO/IR work across analysis, design, integration, and test, plus tools like MATLAB/Python/C/C++.

Employer: Leidos (Small Airborne Effectors Division)

(Small Airborne Effectors Division) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,100–$157,450

Design and integrate mechanical hardware for missiles and unmanned aircraft, from R&D to production. Best for engineers with 4–8 years experience, strong SolidWorks skills, lab/assembly comfort, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Huntsville, AL (travel to client sites)

(travel to client sites) Type: Full-time (hourly within range)

Full-time (hourly within range) Pay range: $123,600–$170,000 (base range; paid hourly)

(base range; paid hourly) Lead startup and commissioning for data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities, focusing on utilities and HVAC. Good for engineers with 5–14 years commissioning/startup experience, GMP/GDP knowledge, and willingness to travel.

Employer: Radiance Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Reverse engineer and analyze electro‑optical and imaging systems in military hardware. Strong match if you have 5+ years experience, Top Secret clearance (TS/SCI capable), hands-on work with military weapons and EO systems, plus tools like Python, SolidWorks, LabVIEW.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL (supporting Camden, AR facility)

(supporting Camden, AR facility) Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Full-time, Design, implement, and sustain automation and robotics for solid rocket motor manufacturing. Great for engineers with 6+ years experience in robotic cells, PLC/HMI/VFD programming, and integrating automation into production.

Employer: Leidos (Advanced Materials & Test Division)

(Advanced Materials & Test Division) Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,900–$195,050

Senior M&P engineer/program coordinator role linking multiple defense programs with materials testing and engineering. Ideal for someone with 8+ years M&P experience, strong coordination skills, and a Secret clearance (or eligibility).

Employer: APT Research, Inc

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Support MDA on the MAPSS Safety contract, applying MIL‑STD‑882, software safety standards, and DoD/aerospace safety policy. Best for senior engineers with 10+ years system safety (including 5+ years software safety) and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Plan and execute systems engineering for SLS avionics integration and test facilities and emulators at MSFC. Great for engineers with 10+ years systems experience in HWIL, avionics labs, verification/validation, and familiarity with NASA SE practices.

Employer: a.i. solutions

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (onsite with hybrid option)

Full-time (onsite with hybrid option) Salary: $143,000–$168,000

Support MDA Targets Program with PMP reviews, obsolescence analysis, counterfeit-part risk, and failure analysis. Strong fit for senior engineers with 12+ years in EEE parts/materials, SCRM, and missile/weapon system reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many of these teams are growing fast and value transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.