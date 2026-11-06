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👔 Huntsville Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Huntsville’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially around defense, tech, and fast-growing local venues. If you’ve got management chops, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career.
Assistant General Manager (Trampoline Park)
- Employer: Ninja Kidz Action Park
- Location: Huntsville, AL (in person)
- Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
This is a hands-on role running a busy trampoline and action park—leading team culture, guest experience, sales (memberships, parties, events), and safety. Great fit if you’ve got 3+ years of management in retail, fitness, hospitality, or recreation and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.
Management and Program Analyst
- Employer: U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM/J6)
- Location: Huntsville, AL (Redstone Arsenal)
- Salary: $76,463 – $118,204 (without locality)
- Type: Full-time federal (NH-0343-03)
- Deadline: Resumes due by COB 23 Nov 2026 (email to USSPACECOM.J6.CivilianPersonnel@us.af.mil)
Lead procurement and resource management for the J6 Digital Superiority Directorate—owning acquisition planning, budgets, risk, and high-level briefings. You’ll need to qualify for a TS/SCI clearance, be comfortable with complex financials, and enjoy advising senior leadership.
Portfolio Interoperability Certification Lead
- Employer: Quantum Research International
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior lead role driving Army Interoperability Certification (AIC) across multiple programs—chairing incident reviews, shaping test strategies, and briefing HQDA G-6 and ASA(ALT). Ideal if you’re deep in AIC/T&E policy, System-of-Systems testing, and enjoy high-visibility coordination across Army modernization efforts.
Technical Project Manager
- Employer: Leidos – Defense Sensors, Open Air Sensors Division
- Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site, not remote)
- Salary: $116,350 – $210,325
- Type: Full-time
Step into leadership of a software-heavy defense sensor/radar portfolio with a planned 2-year mentorship from the current PM. You’ll run technical execution, budgets, schedules, and customer relationships—perfect for a senior engineer with 12–15+ years, strong software/DevSecOps background, and the ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Advanced Elite Staffing
- Location: Remote (supporting Huntsville HQ; core hours in Central Time)
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 + bonus + profit-sharing
- Type: Full-time
Run end-to-end staffing operations—order intake, onboarding, compliance, timekeeping, and contractor care—for high-volume industrial and technical placements. This is a senior role for someone who has already led staffing operations at scale and wants a fully remote setup with strong pay and benefits.
Director, Program Management – Solid Rocket Motor
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Huntsville, AL (HQ)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)
Lead a portfolio of solid rocket motor production and development programs within the Strategic Deterrence Business Unit. Best for seasoned defense leaders with deep program execution, financial management, and missile/propulsion experience who want a high-impact, customer-facing director role.
Program Manager II – Missile Warning
- Employer: BAE Systems – Countermeasures & Attack Solutions (CEMA)
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: $136,000 – $231,200
- Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)
Own an international sustainment program and integration efforts for aircraft survivability systems. You’ll lead cross-site teams, manage subcontractors, and handle full lifecycle program leadership—Active Secret clearance and 10+ years leading technical/program teams are required.
Director of Capture Management
- Employer: Yulista Management Services (Yulista Holding LLC)
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Report to the Group President and lead capture strategy and proposal execution across Yulista subsidiaries. You’ll shape bid/no-bid decisions, manage complex proposals, coordinate matrixed teams, and travel up to 70%—great for DoD-experienced PMs who love federal capture and proposal work.
Technical Project Manager
- Employer: Leidos – Defense Sensors, Open Air Sensors Division
- Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site)
- Salary: $116,350 – $210,325
- Type: Full-time
Indeed version of the same Technical Project Manager role listed above at Leidos. If LinkedIn gives you trouble, apply through this posting instead—same duties, pay range, and clearance needs.
Facility Director (Executive Director / GM – Ice Sports & Entertainment Complex)
- Employer: Huntsville Ice Sports Center
- Location: Huntsville, AL (in person)
- Salary: $150,000 – $175,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead a $44M expanded multi-surface ice complex with a new arena, curling center, and major community programming. You’ll oversee operations, F&B, staffing (40–100+ employees), budgets, safety, and sports tourism impact—perfect if you’re a multi-venue operations exec who loves sports, events, and community growth.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw your hat in the ring—Huntsville employers are growing fast and often hire for related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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