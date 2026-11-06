👔 Huntsville Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles

Huntsville’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially around defense, tech, and fast-growing local venues. If you’ve got management chops, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career.

Employer: Ninja Kidz Action Park

Ninja Kidz Action Park Location: Huntsville, AL (in person)

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

This is a hands-on role running a busy trampoline and action park—leading team culture, guest experience, sales (memberships, parties, events), and safety. Great fit if you’ve got 3+ years of management in retail, fitness, hospitality, or recreation and don’t mind nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM/J6)

Location: Huntsville, AL (Redstone Arsenal)

Salary: $76,463 – $118,204 (without locality)

Type: Full-time federal (NH-0343-03)

Deadline: Resumes due by COB 23 Nov 2026 (email to USSPACECOM.J6.CivilianPersonnel@us.af.mil)

Lead procurement and resource management for the J6 Digital Superiority Directorate—owning acquisition planning, budgets, risk, and high-level briefings. You’ll need to qualify for a TS/SCI clearance, be comfortable with complex financials, and enjoy advising senior leadership.

Employer: Quantum Research International

Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior lead role driving Army Interoperability Certification (AIC) across multiple programs—chairing incident reviews, shaping test strategies, and briefing HQDA G-6 and ASA(ALT). Ideal if you’re deep in AIC/T&E policy, System-of-Systems testing, and enjoy high-visibility coordination across Army modernization efforts.

Employer: Leidos – Defense Sensors, Open Air Sensors Division

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site, not remote)

Salary: $116,350 – $210,325

Type: Full-time

Step into leadership of a software-heavy defense sensor/radar portfolio with a planned 2-year mentorship from the current PM. You’ll run technical execution, budgets, schedules, and customer relationships—perfect for a senior engineer with 12–15+ years, strong software/DevSecOps background, and the ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Advanced Elite Staffing

Location: Remote (supporting Huntsville HQ; core hours in Central Time)

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000 + bonus + profit-sharing

Type: Full-time

Run end-to-end staffing operations—order intake, onboarding, compliance, timekeeping, and contractor care—for high-volume industrial and technical placements. This is a senior role for someone who has already led staffing operations at scale and wants a fully remote setup with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL (HQ)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off)

Lead a portfolio of solid rocket motor production and development programs within the Strategic Deterrence Business Unit. Best for seasoned defense leaders with deep program execution, financial management, and missile/propulsion experience who want a high-impact, customer-facing director role.

Employer: BAE Systems – Countermeasures & Attack Solutions (CEMA)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: $136,000 – $231,200

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)

Own an international sustainment program and integration efforts for aircraft survivability systems. You’ll lead cross-site teams, manage subcontractors, and handle full lifecycle program leadership—Active Secret clearance and 10+ years leading technical/program teams are required.

Employer: Yulista Management Services (Yulista Holding LLC)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Report to the Group President and lead capture strategy and proposal execution across Yulista subsidiaries. You’ll shape bid/no-bid decisions, manage complex proposals, coordinate matrixed teams, and travel up to 70%—great for DoD-experienced PMs who love federal capture and proposal work.

Employer: Leidos – Defense Sensors, Open Air Sensors Division

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site)

Salary: $116,350 – $210,325

Type: Full-time

Indeed version of the same Technical Project Manager role listed above at Leidos. If LinkedIn gives you trouble, apply through this posting instead—same duties, pay range, and clearance needs.

Employer: Huntsville Ice Sports Center

Location: Huntsville, AL (in person)

Salary: $150,000 – $175,000

Type: Full-time

Lead a $44M expanded multi-surface ice complex with a new arena, curling center, and major community programming. You’ll oversee operations, F&B, staffing (40–100+ employees), budgets, safety, and sports tourism impact—perfect if you’re a multi-venue operations exec who loves sports, events, and community growth.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw your hat in the ring—Huntsville employers are growing fast and often hire for related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.