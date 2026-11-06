🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Huntsville

Looking for a dog in Huntsville, AL? These adoptable pups are waiting at local shelters for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services

Phone: (256) 883-3782

Mattie is a beautiful young pittie with a striking gray and white coat. She’s currently waiting at Huntsville Animal Services and would love a family to call her own. Contact the shelter for details on her vaccinations, spay status, and whether she’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet MATTIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc. (Huntsville)

Winston is a handsome adult cattle dog mix with a classic black and white coat. As a herding breed, he may enjoy having a job to do and an active home. Reach out to the rescue to learn more about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc. (Huntsville)

Sharla is an Aussie mix who is the life of the party with other dogs. She loves to play and romp with her canine friends, then wind down with snuggles and belly rubs. Her mix of fun energy and affection could make her a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys both playtime and couch time.

👉 Meet Sharla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Huntsville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling with questions, or filling out an online application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.