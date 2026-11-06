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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Huntsville
Looking for a dog in Huntsville, AL? These adoptable pups are waiting at local shelters for a safe, loving home.
MATTIE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Huntsville Animal Services
- Phone: (256) 883-3782
Mattie is a beautiful young pittie with a striking gray and white coat. She’s currently waiting at Huntsville Animal Services and would love a family to call her own. Contact the shelter for details on her vaccinations, spay status, and whether she’s a good match for your home.
👉 Meet MATTIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winston
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc. (Huntsville)
Winston is a handsome adult cattle dog mix with a classic black and white coat. As a herding breed, he may enjoy having a job to do and an active home. Reach out to the rescue to learn more about his energy level, training, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sharla
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: A New Leash on Life, Inc. (Huntsville)
Sharla is an Aussie mix who is the life of the party with other dogs. She loves to play and romp with her canine friends, then wind down with snuggles and belly rubs. Her mix of fun energy and affection could make her a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys both playtime and couch time.
👉 Meet Sharla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Huntsville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling with questions, or filling out an online application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.