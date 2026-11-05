🤝 Huntsville AL Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Huntsville has steady demand for people who love helping others, from kids with special needs to older adults on Medicaid waivers. Here are several local roles where your social service skills can really matter.

Employer: Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG)

Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) Location: Huntsville, AL (on the road / in person)

(on the road / in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.12 – $23.24 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, paid time off

Work with older adults and other Medicaid waiver clients across northeast Alabama. You’ll do home visits, assessments, care plans, and billing checks to help people safely stay in their homes with the services they need.

Employer: Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG)

Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) Location: Huntsville, AL (in person; relocation required)

(in person; relocation required) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Expected Hours: 40 hours/week (for full-time)

Pay: $23.76 – $30.21 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Requirements: BSN, active Alabama RN license, 2+ years RN experience

Ideal if you’re an RN who wants to move out of the hospital and into community work. You’ll manage ventilator-dependent and homebound adults on Medicaid waivers, coordinate equipment and services, and visit clients at home.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Life Church Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

Type: Short-term / event-based babysitting (listed as full-time on posting)

Short-term / event-based babysitting (listed as full-time on posting) Schedule: One evening: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM

Short, late-night church childcare job watching four kids (three 6-year-olds and one 3-year-old). No driving, feeding, baths, or bedtime duties—just safe, engaged supervision for a couple of hours.

Employer: Arc of Madison County

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Perks: Sign-on bonus

Requirements: Bachelor’s in a social services field, valid Alabama driver’s license; case management training (or ability to obtain)

Support families with infants and toddlers who have developmental delays. You’ll coordinate early intervention services, lead IFSP planning, track progress, and serve as the main point of contact helping parents access medical, social, and educational resources.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Your next step in community work might be just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.