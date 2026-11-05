🔬 Huntsville, AL Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings

Huntsville’s research scene is busy right now, from missile defense modeling to university labs and institutes. If you’re into science and engineering, there are several solid options to explore.

Employer: Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions)

Trinzic (KBR Mission Technology Solutions) Location: Huntsville, AL (near Redstone Arsenal Gate 9)

(near Redstone Arsenal Gate 9) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support U.S. Army air and missile defense programs by comparing simulation results to real test data for radar-based weapon systems. Good fit if you have a STEM degree, know Python/SQL/MATLAB, understand radar systems, and can qualify for a Secret clearance with some travel (15–20%).

Employer: Auburn University – Applied Research Institute (ARI)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Limited-term, research appointment (pooled posting)

Limited-term, research appointment (pooled posting) Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced research projects in areas like modeling & simulation, autonomous systems, advanced manufacturing, propulsion, and systems engineering. Designed for PhD-level scientists/engineers (or equivalent experience) who want to drive proposals, manage multi-program projects, and build new technologies for government and industry sponsors.

Employer: Alabama A&M University

Location: Normal, AL (Huntsville area)

(Huntsville area) Type: Full-time, 12‑month fixed-term (USDA‑NIFA Evans‑Allen project)

(USDA‑NIFA Evans‑Allen project) Salary: Not listed

Work on a funded project studying ATP-citrate lyase and lipid biosynthesis in Yarrowia lipolytica using genome engineering, enzymology, and lipid metabolism analysis. Great for a new PhD in Food Science or related field who enjoys bench work, CRISPR, chromatography, and writing papers and proposals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.