🚌 Huntsville Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Huntsville’s travel and transport scene is busy right now, from the airport to the rail lines. If you like being on the move and don’t want a desk job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CRJ Aviation

CRJ Aviation Location: Huntsville, AL (HSV Airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50/hour + flight benefits, paid training

Work both customer service and ramp: check in passengers, handle bags, marshal aircraft, and operate ground service equipment. Great fit if you want flight perks, don’t mind lifting up to 100 lbs, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays in all weather.

Employer: Sperry Rail

Location: Huntsville, AL (field-based, heavy travel across US)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour during training; $60,000/year after certification

Start as a trainee and work up to Certified Operator in rail flaw detection, with paid technical training in Connecticut, then long field assignments (3–4 months at a time). Good for someone who wants steady travel, hands-on work, and a clear career path in a niche rail safety field.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the front-line host on the private jet side of the airport while also helping on the ramp with fueling, towing, luggage, and more. Comes with a big-company benefits package (medical, 401(k), PTO, tuition help) and suits someone who likes luxury hospitality plus outdoor, hands-on work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Huntsville open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.