🚔 Huntsville public safety roundup: multiple cleared security roles

Huntsville’s defense and tech growth is keeping security pros in high demand. If you have a clearance or guard card, there are several solid options this week.

Employer: Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3)

Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret required, TS preferred

Advisory role supporting the PM UAS Government Security Team Lead with SOPs, OPSEC, classification, personnel security, insider threat, training, and foreign disclosure. Great fit if you have 10–15 years’ experience and want to work at a 100% employee‑owned defense integrator with regular weekday hours.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, unarmed

Pay: $20.60/hour

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Cleared officer role at a classified site with all shifts open. You’ll patrol on foot/vehicle, protect people and sensitive info, respond to alarms, and act as a first responder. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after one year.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, unarmed patrol

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Night‑shift patrol at an aerospace/defense location. You’ll handle access control, routine patrols, incident response, and reporting. Good fit if you like steady overnights, paid training, and using tech tools to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, armed patrol

Pay: $20.12/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Armed patrol at an aerospace/defense site, focused on visible deterrence, incident response, and access control. Requires concealed carry permit, armed guard card/license, and 1–3+ years of security/law enforcement experience. Includes benefits, paid training, and career growth paths.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, armed patrol/driver

Pay: $20.12/hour

Schedule: Mix of 2:00 PM–10:00 PM and 6:00 AM–2:00 PM shifts

Mix of and shifts Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Driving and armed patrol role at an aerospace/defense facility. You’ll patrol buildings and perimeter, manage access control, and write detailed reports. Needs valid driver’s license, concealed carry permit, 1–3+ years security/law enforcement, and Secret clearance.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, unarmed patrol

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Weekend‑day patrol at an aerospace/defense site, ideal if you want extra income with a fixed schedule. You’ll handle building and perimeter patrols, access control, and incident documentation, with access to shift‑claiming tools and retirement plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, unarmed patrol

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Another weekend‑day unarmed patrol option at an aerospace/defense location, focused on customer service, patrols, and access control. Includes paid training, retirement savings plan, and discounts via a perks program.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, unarmed patrol

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Overnight weekend patrol at an aerospace/defense site. You’ll patrol on foot/vehicle, verify credentials, respond to alarms, and log all activity. Good for night owls wanting steady part‑time hours with benefits eligibility.

Employer: Chief Security Solutions, LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: On-site, schedule varies (benefits for full-time only)

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Community‑focused unarmed guard role handling premises monitoring, access control, and incident response. Requires 1+ year security/military/law enforcement experience, Alabama Unarmed Guard Card, and driver’s license. Offers a flexible schedule and is a good entry point if you’re building security experience.

Employer: MTSI (Modern Technology Solutions, Inc.)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret (or ability to obtain)

Program security role supporting PM UAS with personnel security, DISS records, OPSEC/SOPs, training, foreign visits, inspections, and Program Protection. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years DoD/federal security experience, and offers strong perks like 20 days PTO, 10 holidays, ESOP, 6% 401k match, and up to $10K/year education reimbursement.

Employer: WarCollar Industries, LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required

Mission‑focused role for someone with 5+ years law enforcement experience who can manage case files, operational data, and basic tech support across mission environments. You’ll work closely with operators, analysts, and engineers at a veteran‑owned cybersecurity firm with medical coverage, PTO, holidays (plus your birthday), 401k match, education reimbursement, bonuses, and team events.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—clearance roles in Huntsville move fast. Save the links, tweak your resume for each job, and hit apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.