🏭 Huntsville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles

Huntsville’s manufacturing scene is booming, especially around defense, aerospace, and advanced electronics. If you like building real hardware—from missiles to hypersonics to precision parts—there’s a lot here right now.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,450 – $132,775

Design and stand up a new electronics production facility for a major defense program. Great fit if you have 5+ years in PCBA/electromechanical manufacturing and can work with CAD, MES, and quality teams while holding/obtaining a Secret clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850

Higher-experience version of the role above, focused on facility design, capacity planning, and proposal support for complex defense electronics. Ideal if you bring 8–12 years’ experience, strong PCBA background, and can lead cost/schedule planning with a Secret clearance.

Employer: Redwire

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24 – $32/hour

Inspect UAS/UAV components and assemblies using microscopes, gauges, and GD&T. Good for someone with 4+ years inspection experience, blueprint reading skills, and familiarity with ESD and aerospace/IPC standards.

Employer: Raytheon

Location: Huntsville, AL (Redstone Arsenal)

Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift

Salary: $43,400 – $82,600

Assemble and handle large-scale missile ordnance sections in a new automated factory. Great if you have 4+ years assembly experience, are comfortable with explosives/warheads, can lift 28 lbs, and can obtain/hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Sanmina (SCI Technology)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 4x10s (Mon–Thu)

Assemble electronic/electro-mechanical defense and aerospace hardware on a line, following written procedures and blueprints. Good entry path with 1–2 years related experience, HS diploma, and ability to obtain a security clearance.

Employer: Sanmina (SCI Technology)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 4x10s (Mon–Thu)

Hand-solder and repair PWAs to IPC-610D on defense/aerospace products. Best for candidates with 1–2 years soldering experience, able to become IPC certified, and comfortable with repetitive line work and light lifting.

Employer: Falcata

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Lead new product introduction for advanced electronic and electromechanical hardware, taking designs into stable production. Great if you’ve transitioned hardware into manufacturing before, can write work instructions, and qualify for a security clearance.

Employer: Falcata

Location: Huntsville, AL (Discovery)

Type: Full-time

Support radar, comms, and sensor systems production—writing assembly procedures, improving flow, and mentoring junior staff. Requires an ABET engineering degree, 5+ years DoD/military manufacturing, and familiarity with IPC/J-STD/MIL/AS9100.

Employer: TSC (FALCATA Production Division)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Same core NPI role as above, posted under TSC, focused on DFM/DFA, readiness reviews, and production ramp for complex electronics. Strong fit if you’ve done multiple hardware transitions and can obtain a clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,100 – $86,950

Build and test Hypersonic Glide Bodies and avionics—both mechanical and electrical work in a cell-based production line. Good for techs with 2–4 years defense experience, able to read drawings and WIs, use meters/hand tools, lift 25 lbs, and hold a Final Secret clearance.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL (Platform Integration Facility)

Type: Full-time, 4x10s (Mon–Thu)

Salary: $40,300 – $72,850

Cut, deburr, and finish precision machined parts using hand/power tools and forklifts. Great hands-on role if you have 1–3 years deburr experience, can lift 35+ lbs, and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Avion Solutions, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Senior QA role supporting the Army Fixed Wing Project Office, auditing contractors against AR 95-20, DCMA 8210.1D, AS9100/9110. Best for someone with 15+ years aviation QA/audit experience, willing to travel monthly and obtain/maintain a DoD clearance.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL (AMF South)

Type: Full-time, 4x10s, 2nd shift

Set up and run lathes, mills, and precision grinders to tight tolerances for defense hardware. Requires 4+ years manual/CNC machining (or related degree) and ability to obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Assemble electro-mechanical hardware from drawings and work instructions, using hand/power tools and torque tools. Strong fit if you have 2–5 years electro/mechanical assembly, IPC/WHMA-A-620 knowledge, and solid blueprint reading skills.

Employer: Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, onsite, variable shifts

Salary: $71,400 – $96,600

Entry-to-mid level quality role focused on non-conformance reviews (NCRs), work instruction approvals, and supporting inspectors. Good if you know AS9100, have 1+ year in manufacturing and NCR work, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: WIDIA (Kennametal)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Lead process engineering and Lean improvements in furnace, chemical, blending, and screening operations. Best for engineers with 4–6 years industrial/process experience, strong SPC/Lean skills, and interest in metallurgical or chemical manufacturing.

Employer: MACRO Industries, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Internship / Production role

Sew and assemble textile and webbing components (straps, harnesses, leather) for aerospace/defense products. Great if you have 2+ years industrial sewing or upholstery, can run single/double-needle machines, and like detailed, hands-on work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Huntsville manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.