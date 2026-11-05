⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles in Huntsville, AL ($63K–$188K+)

Huntsville’s legal scene is busy right now, especially around federal work, defense, and high‑tech. Here are several solid roles if you’re into contracts, compliance, or policy.

Employer: ALL.SPACE

ALL.SPACE Location: Huntsville or Muscle Shoals, AL (remote considered with some travel)

(remote considered with some travel) Type: Part-time (3 days/week to start)

Salary: Not listed

Lead all U.S. legal work for a growing defense/space tech company, reporting to the Chief Legal Officer in the UK. You’ll own U.S. government contracts (FAR/DFARS, GSA, OTAs), export controls, corporate governance, and work closely with sales, contracts, and product teams.

Employer: NASA – Marshall Space Flight Center

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time (federal position; see posting for details)

Part-time (federal position; see posting for details) Salary: Not listed (GS‑11 level; federal pay scale)

Support NASA’s Office of the General Counsel as a patent-focused paralegal, managing the patent docket and backing attorneys on IP, ethics, employment, contracts, and litigation. Great fit if you have GS‑11‑level experience or advanced grad education and want federal benefits plus mission‑driven work.

Employer: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $105,375

Handle proposal review, contract prep, negotiation, and administration for a major defense/aerospace contractor. Ideal if you know FAR/DFARS, IDIQ contracts, and want a role that mixes customer contact, internal presentations, and hands‑on contract work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,600 – $188,400 (plus potential bonus)

Work on federal healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse policy, turning regulations into detection rules with data and AI teams. Good match if you have 3+ years in fraud/compliance policy work, strong research/writing skills, and want to stay mostly remote with limited travel (5–25%).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.