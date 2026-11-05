🏥 Huntsville, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Huntsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to small clinics. Here are several solid openings, whether you want leadership, bedside care, or flexible side hours.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare (LTAC partner)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus shift differentials)

Work as the go-to RN leader in a long-term acute care setting with medically complex patients. Full-time, direct-hire role with comprehensive benefits and PTO.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Salary: $2,340 per week

40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts in radiology. Good fit if you like travel contracts plus full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: HHS, LLC (North Alabama Medical Center)

Location: Based in Florence, AL with hybrid remote options (listed under Huntsville area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $65,000 + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Mix of inpatient and outpatient nutrition care with a hybrid schedule, paid CDR/state fees, and up to 18 free CEUs yearly. Strong benefits and clear growth paths.

Employer: Kay Chiropractic

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Contract

Pay: $30–$45 per hour

Work a few days a week in-clinic with supplies and laundry provided. Great for new or growing practitioners who want a flexible schedule.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC (Diversicare of Big Springs)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with full benefits

Step into nursing leadership in a post-acute/long-term care setting. Includes career development, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and a key role in quality and staffing.

Employer: APB Search (regional medical center client)

Location: Near Huntsville, AL (onsite, I-65 corridor)

Type: Full-time

Lead a well-staffed HIM department at a 175-bed, not-for-profit medical center using Oracle Health (Cerner) and Solventum tools. Focus on compliance, coding oversight, and integrating AI into workflows.

Employer: Magnolia Neuro Rehab

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay: $35–$40 per hour, 4–20 hours/week

Afternoon/evening outpatient pediatric caseload (Mon–Fri, 3–7 PM, flexible). Ideal if you want extra hours and a chance to help build a new pediatric program.

Employer: The Sullivan ABA Clinic

Location: Huntsville, AL (home and community-based)

Type: 1099 Contract

Pay: $100 per hour

Set your own caseload and schedule providing in-home/community ABA services. BCBA-only model, flexible hours, and annual CEU stipend.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Provide hospice nursing care in patients’ homes with a strong benefits package even for part-time staff. Includes PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, CEUs, tuition help, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Eyemart Express

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Support the in-store optometrist with pre-testing, patient check-in, and contact lens sales. Retail-style role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Hickory Care

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, in person

Work across SNF and hospital settings doing psych evals, med management, and treatment planning for diverse adult/geriatric patients. Designed for experienced PMHNPs who want impact plus work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.