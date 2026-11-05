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🏥 Huntsville, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Huntsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to small clinics. Here are several solid openings, whether you want leadership, bedside care, or flexible side hours.
RN House Supervisor – Full-Time Days
Employer: Vibra Healthcare (LTAC partner)
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (plus shift differentials)
Work as the go-to RN leader in a long-term acute care setting with medically complex patients. Full-time, direct-hire role with comprehensive benefits and PTO.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,340/week
Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
Salary: $2,340 per week
40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts in radiology. Good fit if you like travel contracts plus full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Hybrid Registered Dietitian
Employer: HHS, LLC (North Alabama Medical Center)
Location: Based in Florence, AL with hybrid remote options (listed under Huntsville area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starting at $65,000 + $3,000 sign-on bonus
Mix of inpatient and outpatient nutrition care with a hybrid schedule, paid CDR/state fees, and up to 18 free CEUs yearly. Strong benefits and clear growth paths.
Licensed Massage Therapist (Contract)
Employer: Kay Chiropractic
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Contract
Pay: $30–$45 per hour
Work a few days a week in-clinic with supplies and laundry provided. Great for new or growing practitioners who want a flexible schedule.
Assistant Director of Nursing (RN)
Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC (Diversicare of Big Springs)
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive with full benefits
Step into nursing leadership in a post-acute/long-term care setting. Includes career development, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and a key role in quality and staffing.
Director of Health Information Management
Employer: APB Search (regional medical center client)
Location: Near Huntsville, AL (onsite, I-65 corridor)
Type: Full-time
Lead a well-staffed HIM department at a 175-bed, not-for-profit medical center using Oracle Health (Cerner) and Solventum tools. Focus on compliance, coding oversight, and integrating AI into workflows.
Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP), PRN
Employer: Magnolia Neuro Rehab
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: PRN / Part-time
Pay: $35–$40 per hour, 4–20 hours/week
Afternoon/evening outpatient pediatric caseload (Mon–Fri, 3–7 PM, flexible). Ideal if you want extra hours and a chance to help build a new pediatric program.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA/QBA) – Contract
Employer: The Sullivan ABA Clinic
Location: Huntsville, AL (home and community-based)
Type: 1099 Contract
Pay: $100 per hour
Set your own caseload and schedule providing in-home/community ABA services. BCBA-only model, flexible hours, and annual CEU stipend.
Hospice Licensed Practical Nurse – Part-time
Employer: Compassus
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time
Provide hospice nursing care in patients’ homes with a strong benefits package even for part-time staff. Includes PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, CEUs, tuition help, and mileage reimbursement.
Front Desk Optometrist’s Tech (Full-Time)
Employer: Eyemart Express
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Support the in-store optometrist with pre-testing, patient check-in, and contact lens sales. Retail-style role with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner – Part-time
Employer: Hickory Care
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time, in person
Work across SNF and hospital settings doing psych evals, med management, and treatment planning for diverse adult/geriatric patients. Designed for experienced PMHNPs who want impact plus work–life balance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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