👔 Huntsville Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Huntsville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially around defense, space, and big capital projects. If you’ve got senior experience, there are several roles here where you can really steer the mission.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Turner & Townsend Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads complex construction and capital projects for a global manufacturing client, with a focus on mechanical, electrical, and MEP systems. Great fit if you have an engineering background, owner’s rep experience, and want to work on data centers, critical infrastructure, aviation, life sciences, or energy projects.

Employer: Leidos – Defense Sector Mission Assurance

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850 (pay range guideline)

This is a senior planning and coordination role supporting DoD and government proposals and operations. You’ll drive proposal development, resource planning, and program planning across high‑stakes defense work, ideal if you know government contracts, scheduling tools, and ERP/MRP systems.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Government Solutions)

Location: Huntsville, AL (supports multiple CONUS/OCONUS sites)

(supports multiple CONUS/OCONUS sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range TBD upon contract award

Lead Missile Defense Agency property management and supply chain operations, overseeing warehouses, transportation, safety, and quality across several locations. Requires active Top Secret clearance, 15+ years in defense/logistics, and comfort managing large, dispersed teams.

Employer: ARES Corporation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support NASA’s lunar work as a technical subject matter expert and review leader. You’ll help chair or serve on a Standing Review Board, guide milestone reviews, and brief findings to NASA HQ—great for senior folks with deep space, systems, or engineering program experience.

Employer: GAS Global Services (via GAS Energy Staffing LLC)

(via GAS Energy Staffing LLC) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Contract-to-hire

Anticipated Start: December 7, 2026

Salary: Not listed

Lead planning and schedule assurance for major EPC/EPCM projects, from early design through commissioning and handover. Perfect if you’re a Primavera P6 power user with 12+ years of experience and enjoy challenging contractor schedules, running risk analysis, and owning the integrated master schedule.

Employer: Kwolyewm Federal Solutions

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top‑level finance role for a multi‑entity federal government contractor. You’ll own financial strategy, accounting, pricing, indirect rates, Unanet ERP, and government compliance (FAR, DFARS, CAS, DCAA) while partnering with leadership on growth, M&A, and risk management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.