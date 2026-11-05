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🛒 Huntsville, AL Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
Huntsville’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want part-time side money or a full-time career move. Here are some solid customer-facing roles hiring around town.
Parts Specialist (Part-Time)
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time
Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) + stock plan, health, vision, dental, tuition help
Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, run the register, and occasionally help with simple car services (like wipers and batteries). Great fit if you like cars and want a company that promotes from within; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Retail Customer Service Associate
Employer: FedEx Office
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Handle printing, shipping, and in-store projects while helping customers with orders and pricing. This is an active role with lots of variety—running equipment, packing boxes, and working the register in a fast-paced shop.
Support Lead (Part Time)
Employer: Five Below
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time, hourly
Starting Pay: $12.50/hr
Lead the crew on the sales floor, help open/close the store, and keep things fun and organized. Good step if you have 1+ year of retail management and want leadership experience without a full manager schedule.
Master Stylist
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Provide advanced hair services (cuts, color, treatments, extensions, styling) and help drive salon sales. You’ll need a cosmetology license and solid salon experience; ideal if you want to grow a loyal client base inside a busy beauty retailer.
Elite Stylist
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
High-level stylist role focused on premium services and higher weekly sales goals. Great for seasoned stylists who love doing color, texture, extensions, and makeup and want to maximize earnings in a high-traffic salon.
Stylist
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Entry-to-mid level salon role doing haircuts, color, styling, and more while building your book of business. Perfect if you’re licensed, love beauty, and want steady walk-in traffic plus retail commission opportunities.
(USA) Member Specialist
Employer: Sam’s Club
Location: 2235 National Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time
Pay Range: $17.00–$25.00/hr + possible premiums
Work the front end greeting members, checking receipts, running registers, and helping with returns. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply – Southeast Region
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time, on-site
Support contractors and landscapers by taking orders, answering product questions, and coordinating with the warehouse. Nice match if you like B2B customer service and don’t mind learning landscape/building materials.
Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time
Anticipated Pay: Around $16.50/hr (depends on experience/location)
Help customers with tools, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked. Offers PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision for all associates, and store discounts, plus a clear path to full-time.
Store Manager
Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus network)
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time, exempt
Pay Range: $58,235–$98,990/year
Lead a busy tire and auto service store—manage staff, drive sales, and keep customers happy. Comes with day-one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, bonuses, and ASE training.
Sales Associate (Seasonal)
Employer: Madewell
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay Range: $13.50–$15.52/hr
Help shoppers find outfits, handle fitting rooms and register, and support floor tasks during the busy season. Includes up to 60% off at Madewell, J.Crew, and J.Crew Factory—great if you love fashion.
Customer Service Rep – 644 Jeff Rd (05380)
Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Take orders in-store and by phone, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean and friendly. Good entry-level job if you’re 16+, like fast-paced work, and want flexible hours.
Customer Service Rep – 4506 University Dr (05873)
Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Same role as above, but at the University Drive location—ideal if that side of town is closer for you.
Prestige Beauty Advisor
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Focus on prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, mini makeovers, and helping guests pick the right products. Great if you’re a beauty lover who enjoys sales goals and staying on top of trends.
Retail Sales Support – Parkway Place
Employer: Bath & Body Works
Location: Huntsville, AL (Parkway Place)
Type: Part-time
Support the sales floor with stocking, recovery, cash wrap, and helping customers find scents and gifts. Offers career development, 40% discount, DailyPay, and access to medical/dental/vision for eligible associates.
Firearm Retail Sales
Employer: Mr. Big Guns LLC
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–45 hrs/week)
Pay Range: $16–$20/hr
Help customers choose firearms, ammo, and accessories while following all regulations and safety rules. Includes 401(k), health/vision/dental, PTO, and employee discount; firearm knowledge and comfort with compliance are important.
Store Manager
Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
Location: Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time, exempt
Pay Range: $58,235–$98,990/year
Another listing for the same Bridgestone store manager role—oversee sales, staffing, and customer service in a high-volume auto care center with strong benefits and training.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative
Employer: Circle K
Location: 905 Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Work the register, stock, and help with the food program in a busy convenience store. Offers weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.
Assistant Manager (Bridge Street)
Employer: Brighton Collectibles
Location: Bridge Street, Huntsville, AL
Type: Full-time
Support store leadership in a fashion accessories boutique—coach the team, build client relationships, and drive sales. Best for someone with 2+ years as an assistant manager/key holder in fashion or luxury retail; includes 401(k), medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and a strong employee discount.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Huntsville roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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