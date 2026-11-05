🛒 Huntsville, AL Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Huntsville’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want part-time side money or a full-time career move. Here are some solid customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) + stock plan, health, vision, dental, tuition help

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, run the register, and occasionally help with simple car services (like wipers and batteries). Great fit if you like cars and want a company that promotes from within; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Handle printing, shipping, and in-store projects while helping customers with orders and pricing. This is an active role with lots of variety—running equipment, packing boxes, and working the register in a fast-paced shop.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $12.50/hr

Lead the crew on the sales floor, help open/close the store, and keep things fun and organized. Good step if you have 1+ year of retail management and want leadership experience without a full manager schedule.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Provide advanced hair services (cuts, color, treatments, extensions, styling) and help drive salon sales. You’ll need a cosmetology license and solid salon experience; ideal if you want to grow a loyal client base inside a busy beauty retailer.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

High-level stylist role focused on premium services and higher weekly sales goals. Great for seasoned stylists who love doing color, texture, extensions, and makeup and want to maximize earnings in a high-traffic salon.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level salon role doing haircuts, color, styling, and more while building your book of business. Perfect if you’re licensed, love beauty, and want steady walk-in traffic plus retail commission opportunities.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2235 National Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $17.00–$25.00/hr + possible premiums

Work the front end greeting members, checking receipts, running registers, and helping with returns. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply – Southeast Region

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Support contractors and landscapers by taking orders, answering product questions, and coordinating with the warehouse. Nice match if you like B2B customer service and don’t mind learning landscape/building materials.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time

Anticipated Pay: Around $16.50/hr (depends on experience/location)

Help customers with tools, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked. Offers PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision for all associates, and store discounts, plus a clear path to full-time.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus network)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay Range: $58,235–$98,990/year

Lead a busy tire and auto service store—manage staff, drive sales, and keep customers happy. Comes with day-one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, bonuses, and ASE training.

Employer: Madewell

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay Range: $13.50–$15.52/hr

Help shoppers find outfits, handle fitting rooms and register, and support floor tasks during the busy season. Includes up to 60% off at Madewell, J.Crew, and J.Crew Factory—great if you love fashion.

Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Take orders in-store and by phone, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean and friendly. Good entry-level job if you’re 16+, like fast-paced work, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Domino’s (Team DAKS)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Same role as above, but at the University Drive location—ideal if that side of town is closer for you.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Focus on prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance—doing demos, mini makeovers, and helping guests pick the right products. Great if you’re a beauty lover who enjoys sales goals and staying on top of trends.

Employer: Bath & Body Works

Location: Huntsville, AL (Parkway Place)

Type: Part-time

Support the sales floor with stocking, recovery, cash wrap, and helping customers find scents and gifts. Offers career development, 40% discount, DailyPay, and access to medical/dental/vision for eligible associates.

Employer: Mr. Big Guns LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–45 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16–$20/hr

Help customers choose firearms, ammo, and accessories while following all regulations and safety rules. Includes 401(k), health/vision/dental, PTO, and employee discount; firearm knowledge and comfort with compliance are important.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay Range: $58,235–$98,990/year

Another listing for the same Bridgestone store manager role—oversee sales, staffing, and customer service in a high-volume auto care center with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 905 Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Work the register, stock, and help with the food program in a busy convenience store. Offers weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Brighton Collectibles

Location: Bridge Street, Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Support store leadership in a fashion accessories boutique—coach the team, build client relationships, and drive sales. Best for someone with 2+ years as an assistant manager/key holder in fashion or luxury retail; includes 401(k), medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and a strong employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Huntsville roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.