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Huntsville
🚧 Huntsville Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings Up to $120K
2 days ago
Huntsville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles ranging from field leadership to hands-on pipe work and security installs.
Commercial Superintendent – Alabama Travel
- Employer: Michael Page (for an Alabama design-build GC)
- Location: Huntsville, AL (travel across Alabama)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$120,000 + full benefits
Lead ground-up commercial and industrial projects from dirt to closeout. You’ll run daily site operations, manage subs, schedules, safety, and quality, and be the main field voice for the project team.
Pipe Fitter
- Employer: Blue Origin
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (multiple technician levels available)
Work on advanced piping systems for spaceflight hardware in a high-tech shop environment. You’ll read blueprints, fabricate and install precision piping, perform pressure tests, and help develop processes that scale to production.
Note: This role is also posted on LinkedIn, but it’s the same position.
Pipefitter Foreman
- Employer: Way Mechanical
- Location: Huntsville, AL (local only – no per diem)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a crew on commercial piping projects (chilled water, heating water, steam, condenser water, etc.). You’ll handle scheduling, material orders, inspections, and safety while keeping production on track. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, weekly pay, and holiday pay.
Preconstruction & Constructability Manager
- Employer: GAS GLOBAL SERVICES (for a global client)
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Type: Contract-to-hire
- Anticipated Start: December 7, 2026
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role leading preconstruction and constructability on a major pharmaceutical manufacturing project. You’ll drive constructability reviews, construction execution strategy, risk management, and coordination across engineering, procurement, and construction.
Installation Technician
- Employer: STS Group
- Location: Huntsville, AL (heavy travel in AL, GA, FL)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $17.00–$30.00 per hour
Install safes, ATMs, drive-thru gear, alarms, CCTV, and access control for banks and credit unions. This is a travel-heavy role with a company truck, fuel card, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and on-the-job training.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.