🚧 Huntsville Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings Up to $120K

Huntsville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles ranging from field leadership to hands-on pipe work and security installs.

Employer: Michael Page (for an Alabama design-build GC)

Michael Page (for an Alabama design-build GC) Location: Huntsville, AL (travel across Alabama)

(travel across Alabama) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000 + full benefits

Lead ground-up commercial and industrial projects from dirt to closeout. You’ll run daily site operations, manage subs, schedules, safety, and quality, and be the main field voice for the project team.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (multiple technician levels available)

Work on advanced piping systems for spaceflight hardware in a high-tech shop environment. You’ll read blueprints, fabricate and install precision piping, perform pressure tests, and help develop processes that scale to production.

Note: This role is also posted on LinkedIn, but it’s the same position.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Huntsville, AL (local only – no per diem)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run a crew on commercial piping projects (chilled water, heating water, steam, condenser water, etc.). You’ll handle scheduling, material orders, inspections, and safety while keeping production on track. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), profit sharing, weekly pay, and holiday pay.

Employer: GAS GLOBAL SERVICES (for a global client)

(for a global client) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Contract-to-hire

Anticipated Start: December 7, 2026

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading preconstruction and constructability on a major pharmaceutical manufacturing project. You’ll drive constructability reviews, construction execution strategy, risk management, and coordination across engineering, procurement, and construction.

Employer: STS Group

Location: Huntsville, AL (heavy travel in AL, GA, FL)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00–$30.00 per hour

Install safes, ATMs, drive-thru gear, alarms, CCTV, and access control for banks and credit unions. This is a travel-heavy role with a company truck, fuel card, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and on-the-job training.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.