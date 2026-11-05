🔧 Huntsville, AL Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Roles From $14–$24/hr+

Huntsville has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance and HVAC leadership. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping buildings running, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: The Michaels Organization

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$24.00 per hour

Apartment community role handling HVAC, light electrical, plumbing, carpentry, painting, and flooring. Great fit if you want steady hours, resident interaction, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match) plus clear growth paths.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 2:00pm–10:30pm

Salary: $14.59–$15.59 per hour

Evening shift cleaning role focused on janitorial work and hazardous waste handling in assigned areas. Good for someone who wants a set schedule, US citizen requirement, and access to SBM’s benefits package.

Employer: ServiceMaster Restoration by Team Twins (IICRC listing)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (some after-hours/weekends for emergencies)

Salary: $16.00–$23.00 per hour

No experience needed—paid training to help restore homes and businesses after water, fire, smoke, and mold damage. Physical, hands-on work with overtime opportunities, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) and a clear path to Lead Tech/Crew Chief roles.

Employer: Willow Bridge Property Company

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep an apartment community looking sharp—trash pickup, light repairs, pool and common-area care, filters, and make-ready help. Good fit if you like working outside, staying active, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k)) with room to grow.

Employer: Sanmina – SCI Technology

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, Shift 4A (Mon–Thu)

Salary: Not listed (pay within a range based on skills/experience)

Facility role maintaining building structure, equipment, and grounds for a major defense/aerospace manufacturer. Mix of carpentry, painting, basic plumbing/wiring, inspections, and working with engineering; requires HS diploma and 1–2 years’ experience and may involve U.S. export-control requirements.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay commensurate with experience

Senior-level facility manager role overseeing building maintenance, HVAC, BAS, space planning, security policies, and project coordination. Requires ~10 years of experience, U.S. citizenship, and an active Secret clearance or ability to obtain one, plus full-time medical, dental, vision, 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Way Mechanical

Location: Huntsville, AL (regional mechanical contractor)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of HVAC service technicians—training, scheduling, quality, and financial performance for commercial service work. Good for experienced HVAC pros ready to move into management, with weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k), profit sharing, company phone and laptop, and paid holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (overtime/weekends possible)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on plant role working across mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and basic HVAC systems plus general building maintenance. Best for someone with 5+ years’ maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort with forklifts, cranes, and working at heights.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 5:00pm–10:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Evening lead role where you both clean and guide a small team, handle schedules, training, and quality checks. Good step up if you have some janitorial or customer service experience and want supervisory responsibilities without a full-time schedule.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri, 5:30pm–9:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Straightforward evening cleaning job: sweeping, mopping, trash, restrooms, glass, and event setup/cleanup. Great for anyone wanting extra income after work or school, with no diploma required and military-friendly hiring.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Huntsville employers tend to move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.