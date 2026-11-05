🏗️ Huntsville Engineering Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Huntsville’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—defense, space, and advanced manufacturing are all hiring. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, this week’s list is packed with serious career moves.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Huntsville, AL (50% travel, CONUS/OCONUS)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,001 – $100,000

Support the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (M‑SHORAD) program as a Field Service Rep. Hands-on work with Army units, troubleshooting complex systems, and leading operator training. Active Secret clearance and strong Army/air defense background required.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,550 – $125,725

Design next-gen air defense launchers using SolidWorks/Creo and Windchill. You’ll take designs from concept to hardware and testing on a fast-paced defense program. Great fit if you have a BS in Mech/Aero and 2+ years of mechanical design/analysis.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,300 – $237,350

Lead aerodynamic design and analysis for missile and aviation systems across subsonic to hypersonic regimes. Heavy use of analytical tools plus Python/MATLAB, and you’ll mentor other engineers. Requires 10–12+ years in applied aero and ability to obtain a DoD clearance.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Huntsville, AL (also Roy, UT or Colorado Springs, CO)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $98,400 – $184,200 (level-dependent)

Join the Sentinel ICBM program, translating system requirements into subcontractor SOWs and driving systems engineering rigor. Requires active DoD Secret, STEM degree, and strong DOORS/Jira/Confluence and MBSE experience.

Employer: MISC. Recruiting (defense/space small business)

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Work on navigation algorithms for missile, hypersonic, and space systems. Deep work in sensor fusion (EKF/UKF/particle filters/factor graphs), IMUs, and C++ in multi-sensor nav systems. Requires 5–10+ years experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Arcfield / Strategic Technology Consulting (STC)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Design and prototype digital telemetry systems for Major Range and Test Facility Bases. Mix of system design, range safety standards (RCC), and MRTFB flight test support. Requires BS + ~10 years relevant experience and Secret clearance.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Lead electrical/mechanical harness design for the Mk1 lunar vehicle: WIDs, 3D routed harnesses in Creo, Zuken E3, and installation drawings. Needs 10+ years aerospace harness design and familiarity with standards like IPC/WHMA‑A‑620A and NASA‑STD‑8739.4.

Employer: L3Harris

Location: Huntsville, AL (supporting Camden, AR facility)

Type: Full-time

Support solid rocket motor manufacturing automation—robotics, custom automation, vision systems, PLCs. You’ll design, troubleshoot, and optimize automated cells and lead projects end-to-end. Requires 6+ years in automation and strong PLC/controls skills.

Employer: Electrical Reliability Services, Inc. (Vertiv)

Location: Huntsville, AL (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Lead field work testing power distribution systems up to 15 kV, performing studies, and writing detailed reports. Requires NETA certification, strong switchgear testing background, and comfort with heavy test equipment and frequent travel.

Employer: CBRE (Global Workplace Solutions)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Support advanced conveyors, sortation, PLCs, robotics, and SCADA for a major online retailer. Mix of troubleshooting, controls programming (Allen-Bradley/RSLogix 5000), and continuous improvement. Great fit if you have 2–5+ years in controls/automation and can work flexible shifts.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid/remote options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Lead design of power, lighting, telecom, and security systems for federal and industrial clients. PE required, plus 5+ years design experience and comfort with NEC, NFPA, IEEE, and telecom standards. Includes some travel for site visits.

Employer: IGNITE

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site only)

Type: Full-time

Be the hands-on test lead for expeditionary 3D-printed UAS—operate the printer, develop test plans, support ground/flight tests, and train government users. Requires BS in a technical field, 5–10 years test/engineering, and ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Amentum – Space Exploration Division

Location: Huntsville, AL (NASA/MSFC support)

Type: Full-time

Provide E3/EMC engineering for space and avionics hardware—requirements, analysis, test planning, and EMI/ESD/grounding evaluations. Needs BS + 10–15 years (or equivalent), familiarity with MIL‑STD‑461/462/464, and strong MATLAB/EM tools.

Employer: Amentum – Space Exploration Division

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Senior-level version of the EMC role above, driving high-end E3/EMC work and documentation for spaceflight systems. Requires very deep experience (14–25+ years) plus the same MIL-STD and analysis toolset, supporting NASA programs.

Employer: Yulista Services LLC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Entry-level mechanical design role creating and analyzing systems/subsystems under senior guidance. Great for recent Mechanical/Aerospace grads with SolidWorks/CATIA/AutoCAD skills and ability to obtain a government clearance.

Employer: Avion Solutions, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Support SMDC on safety for high-energy laser weapon systems—lab and range operations, safe test concepts, and requirements. Needs BS in Mech/Elec/Aero/Systems, 10+ years experience, strong MATLAB skills, and ability to obtain a DoD clearance.

Employer: Avion Solutions, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Audit designs and manufacturing for missile defense hardware against AIAA S‑113 and related standards. You’ll sit in on SRR/PDR/CDR, review MRB/FRB actions, and witness critical tests. Requires BS STEM + 7+ years on complex DoD or missile programs.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $181,100

Similar mission to the Avion role but with Parsons on MDA Targets & Countermeasures—verifying explosive systems, propulsion, and flight hardware meet AIAA S‑113 and related standards. Requires active Secret and strong experience with launch/flight vehicle criteria.

Employer: Amentum / Qualis (MSFC Propulsion Test Branch)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Early-career role supporting propulsion and structural testing for NASA—cryogenic propellants, support systems, and test stand operations. Great for 0–5 year Mechanical/Aerospace engineers who want hands-on test experience at Marshall.

Employer: Blue Origin

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time, leadership

Lead structural engineering for manufacturing high bays, test stands, and launch facilities. Own standards, manage teams and A/E partners, and guide heavy industrial/launch structures from concept through commissioning. Requires 15+ years structural experience and a PE/SE.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t sit on it—polish your resume, match your keywords to the posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.