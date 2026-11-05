📋 Huntsville Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible Office Roles

Huntsville’s office scene is busy right now—good mix of front-desk, HR, and admin roles, from law firms to defense and space tech. If you like keeping things organized and people moving, this week has some solid options.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $19–$20 per hour

Support site managers with scheduling, visitors, calls, mail, travel, and meetings. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can juggle lots of tasks, and like a steady weekday schedule with a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Quantum Research International

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first face at a defense-focused office: greet visitors, manage badges and logs, route calls, and support the security team. Great for someone with 2+ years office or customer service experience who’s friendly, calm, and able to handle access control and visitor systems.

Employer: GAS Global Services (GAS Energy Staffing LLC)

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Contract hire

Anticipated Start Date: December 7, 2026

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate onboarding for contractors and contingent workers—track paperwork, training, and system access, and keep sponsors and project teams updated. Best for someone with 8+ years admin/onboarding experience and strong Excel skills, especially if you’ve worked with pharma/biotech or large capital projects.

Employer: Voyager Technologies, Inc.

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Not stated (office-based role)

Not stated (office-based role) Salary: $45,000–$68,000 base

Blend front-desk, office admin, and HR support in a fast-moving space and defense company. You’ll manage visitors and badging, supplies, travel, onboarding, compliance training, and events—plus use AI tools to streamline tasks. Comes with flexible time off, strong health benefits, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Harrison Gammons PC

Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Part-time (Mon–Wed, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. )

(Mon–Wed, ) Pay: $15 per hour

Perfect if you want part-time office work: deliver documents, handle filing and scanning, stock supplies, run mail, and help keep the office tidy. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable car, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs, but you get a flexible schedule and no weekends or holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and add similar roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.