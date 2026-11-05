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💰 Huntsville, AL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $75K–$200K+
Huntsville’s finance scene is buzzing, especially around defense, tech, and consulting. If you’ve got accounting, FP&A, audit, or tax skills, there’s a lot here—from hybrid analyst roles to part‑time tax work.
Principal Specialist, Program Cost Controls (Spain Patriot) – Hybrid
Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid; also Tewksbury, Tucson, McKinney, Orlando)
Salary: $95,500 – $181,700
Type: Full-time
Senior program finance role on the Global Patriot program, owning EACs, earned value, and budget change requests. Great fit if you like mentoring analysts, presenting to leadership, and working big, complex defense contracts.
Manager Business Management 1
Employer: Northrop Grumman
Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite)
Salary: $105,000 – $157,600
Type: Full-time
Lead the business management side of a defense portfolio: forecasting, EACs, proposals, and a team of program control analysts. Ideal for someone with DoD contract experience who wants leadership responsibility without relocating.
Plant Controller
Employer: PPG
Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite hybrid)
Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO)
Type: Full-time
Key finance leader for the Huntsville aerospace plant—owning budgeting, cost control, inventory, and capital planning. Great if you have manufacturing finance experience and want a visible role on the plant leadership team.
Business Process Improvement & Internal Controls Specialist – Dept. of War
Employer: Guidehouse
Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid, min. 2 days onsite)
Salary: Not listed (offers bonus eligibility and full benefits)
Type: Full-time
Multiple levels (Consultant to Manager) supporting federal financial management, internal controls, and fraud risk. Good match if you have 2–10+ years in federal audit remediation, risk, or process mapping and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Cost Estimating Advanced Analyst (Level I)
Employer: Vali, Incorporated
Location: Huntsville, AL
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Support the Missile Defense Agency with life‑cycle cost estimates and advanced modeling (regression, Monte Carlo, data analytics). Best for math‑heavy profiles (OR, stats, engineering, economics) with 7+ years of cost estimating and Secret clearance eligibility.
Financial Management Staff – E4
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Huntsville, AL
Salary: $89,100 – $165,500
Type: Full-time
Senior finance analyst for Targets & Countermeasures programs, focused on EVMS, EACs, baselining, and performance reporting. Great if you’re strong in Cobra/SAP, Excel, and want high‑impact work with MDA‑related programs.
Information Technology Auditor – Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid, travel up to 50%)
Salary: $100,350 – $201,500
Type: Full-time
Lead IT control and SOC engagements, manage teams, and advise clients on tech risk and SOX/COSO. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in IT audit plus a certification like CPA, CISA, CISSP, or similar.
Tax Expert – In-Office
Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)
Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite)
Salary: Hourly range varies by state; Huntsville rate not listed
Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week, year‑round)
Year‑round, in‑office tax pro role focused on full‑service prep plus community outreach and client growth. Great if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney with 3+ seasons of 1040 prep and want flexible hours and a local client base.
Tax Expert – Onsite
Employer: Intuit (TurboTax Local Service Expert)
Location: Huntsville, AL (onsite)
Salary: Hourly range varies by state; Huntsville rate not listed
Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week, year‑round)
Very similar to the in‑office role: onsite TurboTax expert doing tax prep plus local marketing and events. Good if you like face‑to‑face client work and want to build a personal brand in the community.
Information Technology Auditor – Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid, travel up to 50%)
Salary: $78,675 – $157,875 (range for certain states; Huntsville may differ)
Type: Full-time
Hands‑on IT audit role doing general control testing, SOC work, and system/cyber reviews while leading smaller teams. Nice step if you have 2+ years in IT audit and want Big 4 experience without jumping straight into manager.
Sustainment Financial Analyst (P2) – Hybrid
Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid; also Tewksbury, Tucson)
Salary: $75,800 – $144,200
Type: Full-time
Early‑career finance role supporting Patriot sustainment contracts—EACs, variance analysis, billing, and forecasting. Great entry point if you have 2+ years in finance and want exposure to government contracts and EV.
Production Financial Analyst (P2) – Hybrid
Employer: Raytheon (RTX)
Location: Huntsville, AL (hybrid; also Tewksbury, Tucson)
Salary: $75,800 – $144,200
Type: Full-time
Finance partner for Domestic Patriot production programs, handling EV deliverables, EACs, forecasts, and proposal support. Good for someone with SAP/EVMS experience who wants to grow in defense production finance.
Business Consulting – R2R & FP&A Workstreams Senior (Open Location)
Employer: EY
Location: Open/remote; Huntsville‑based candidates eligible
Salary: $97,300 – $202,600 (range depends on office location)
Type: Full-time
Consulting role leading R2R and FP&A workstreams, especially for Media & Entertainment clients. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in finance transformation plus hands‑on experience with tools like SAP S/4HANA, SAC, Anaplan, or Blackline.
Project Control Specialist
Employer: Kwolyewm Federal Solutions
Location: Huntsville, AL
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8–5)
Entry‑ to mid‑level project control role supporting government contracts—project setup, billing, timekeeping, and reporting in Unanet. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, Excel‑savvy, and want to break into federal contracting finance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or exact background. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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