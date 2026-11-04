🏭 Huntsville Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $65K to $250K

Huntsville’s manufacturing scene is booming right now, from hands-on shop floor roles to senior leadership in defense and aerospace. If you like building real things and seeing the impact of your work, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Polaris Inc.

Polaris Inc. Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

Lead a paint department team building powersports vehicles. You’ll run day-to-day production, coach operators, drive safety and quality, and partner with maintenance and engineering to keep lines moving. Good fit if you have a few years of manufacturing leadership and like continuous improvement.

Employer: MACRO Industries, Inc. (listed via New York Legal Assistance Group)

(listed via New York Legal Assistance Group) Location: Huntsville, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role sewing and assembling straps, harnesses, and other textile parts for aerospace and defense. You’ll run industrial machines, read drawings, and inspect your own work. Great for someone with 2+ years industrial sewing or upholstery experience who wants steady work and full benefits.

Employer: PPG – Aerospace

Location: Huntsville, AL (on-site, 2nd shift / possible 24/7)

(on-site, 2nd shift / possible 24/7) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise a finishing area in an aerospace plant, leading a team on off-shift. You’ll plan work, assign resources, track production, and support equipment and process improvements. Ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing leadership and are comfortable with 24/7 operations.

Employer: Valley T Company

Location: Huntsville, AL (industrial plant setting)

(industrial plant setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $65,000/year

Office-plus-plant role where you manage work orders, production schedules, and material flow to keep customer orders on time. Good match for someone with 3+ years in production control or customer service (auto experience a plus) who likes planning, ERP systems, and problem-solving.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Huntsville, AL – Advanced Manufacturing Facility (on-site)

Type: Full-time , 4x10 compressed schedule

, Salary: Not listed

Senior-level process engineer role owning compression molding for composite rocket motor hardware at a new, state-of-the-art facility. You’ll lead equipment qualifications, fix nonconformances, write work instructions, and mentor junior engineers. Best for 6+ years manufacturing engineering and comfort with defense/clearance environments.

Employer: PROJECTXYZ

Location: Huntsville, AL (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on electrical build role assembling cable harnesses, circuit boards, and MIL-SPEC hardware. You’ll read schematics, solder, crimp, and support both production and repair work. Great for someone with 6–10 years cable/harness experience (or a related degree) who enjoys precision bench work.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Huntsville / North Alabama area (on-site plant leadership)

(on-site plant leadership) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,100 – $251,450/year

Executive-level role launching and running a “brown-field” missile integration and high-volume electronics plant. You’ll own safety, quality, delivery, cost, staffing, and facility build-out for multiple defense programs. A fit for seasoned manufacturing leaders with complex factory experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh. Huntsville plants are growing fast, and it’s a good time to move into a role that fits your skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.