🏥 Huntley, IL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Huntley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to big hospital systems. Here are several solid roles hiring now in and around Huntley, IL.

Employer: FILRO Global Hiring / FILRO Caregivers

FILRO Global Hiring / Location: Huntley, IL (serving Crystal Lake, McHenry, Huntley and nearby counties)

(serving Crystal Lake, McHenry, Huntley and nearby counties) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18/hour (hourly) and from $220/day (live‑in)

Hands-on caregiving for seniors in their homes—help with meals, light housekeeping, errands, companionship, and emotional support. Flexible schedules (live‑in or hourly), weekly pay, paid orientation, and employer-paid TB test/physicals after your first shift.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Huntley, IL (rotating between Crystal Lake, Huntley, McHenry clinics)

(rotating between Crystal Lake, Huntley, McHenry clinics) Type: Full-time or Part-time, Days

Schedule: 3x12s, rotating weekends/holidays, no nights; on-call required

Advanced Practice role in busy Immediate Care settings, managing a wide range of walk‑in patients. You’ll use full APP scope (exam, diagnose, prescribe, order tests) with strong system support, tuition help, loan forgiveness options, and robust benefits.

Employer: Team Select Home Care

Location: Huntley, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in‑home, 1:1 care)

Full-time or Part-time (in‑home, 1:1 care) Pay: $39.00 per hour

One-on-one nursing with pediatric (and some adult) patients in their homes, often with g‑tubes, trachs, or vents. Flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends), plus 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and paid hands‑on clinical training.

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Huntley go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.