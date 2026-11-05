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🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Companions Ready for Adoption in Huntley
Looking to add a dog to your family in Huntley, IL? These adoptable pups at Animal House Shelter, Inc are all fixed up, vaccinated, and hoping for a loving home.
Vega
- Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix
- Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption donation: $600
- Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.
All household members and any current dogs must come to the shelter to meet Vega, and you’ll need a photo ID to adopt. Appointments are recommended, and applications are general (specific animals are not placed on hold).
👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tinsley
- Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix
- Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption donation: $600
- Health: Microchipped, neutered, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.
Bring the whole household (including any dogs) to meet Tinsley. A photo ID is required, and appointments are recommended. Applications are general and do not hold a specific dog.
👉 Meet Tinsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweatpea
- Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix
- Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption donation: $600
- Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.
All family members and current dogs should come along to meet Sweatpea. Don’t forget a photo ID. Appointments are recommended, and applications are general only.
👉 Meet Sweatpea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sloane
- Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix
- Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption donation: $600
- Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.
To adopt Sloane, the shelter asks that all household members and any current dogs come to meet her. A photo ID is required. Appointments are recommended, and specific dogs cannot be placed on hold.
👉 Meet Sloane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellie
- Breed: Collie / Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (born December 3, 2022)
- Weight: 40 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption donation: $450
- Skills: Knows sit, stay, heel, down, and come; crate-comfortable; enjoys being brushed.
- Personality notes: Can be an anxious girl and is hoping for a calm, quiet home.
- Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.
If you can offer Ellie a peaceful home where she can feel safe and loved, she may be a wonderful match. All family members and current dogs should come meet her, and bring a photo ID.
👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milly
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Young
- Weight: 18 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Adoption donation: $550
- Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.
Milly is a small, young pup looking for her forever family. To adopt, all household members and any current dogs must come meet her, and you’ll need a photo ID. Appointments are recommended, and applications are general.
👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like a match, reach out to Animal House Shelter, Inc at (847) 961-5541 ext.847 to ask about visiting and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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