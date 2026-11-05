🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Companions Ready for Adoption in Huntley

Looking to add a dog to your family in Huntley, IL? These adoptable pups at Animal House Shelter, Inc are all fixed up, vaccinated, and hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix

Whippet / Greyhound mix Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption donation: $600

Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.

All household members and any current dogs must come to the shelter to meet Vega, and you’ll need a photo ID to adopt. Appointments are recommended, and applications are general (specific animals are not placed on hold).

👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix

Whippet / Greyhound mix Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption donation: $600

Health: Microchipped, neutered, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.

Bring the whole household (including any dogs) to meet Tinsley. A photo ID is required, and appointments are recommended. Applications are general and do not hold a specific dog.

👉 Meet Tinsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix

Whippet / Greyhound mix Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption donation: $600

Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.

All family members and current dogs should come along to meet Sweatpea. Don’t forget a photo ID. Appointments are recommended, and applications are general only.

👉 Meet Sweatpea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Greyhound mix

Whippet / Greyhound mix Age: Baby (born June 1, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption donation: $600

Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.

To adopt Sloane, the shelter asks that all household members and any current dogs come to meet her. A photo ID is required. Appointments are recommended, and specific dogs cannot be placed on hold.

👉 Meet Sloane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie / Cattle Dog mix

Collie / Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (born December 3, 2022 )

Baby (born ) Weight: 40 lbs

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption donation: $450

Skills: Knows sit, stay, heel, down, and come ; crate-comfortable; enjoys being brushed.

Knows ; crate-comfortable; enjoys being brushed. Personality notes: Can be an anxious girl and is hoping for a calm, quiet home .

Can be an anxious girl and is hoping for a . Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.

If you can offer Ellie a peaceful home where she can feel safe and loved, she may be a wonderful match. All family members and current dogs should come meet her, and bring a photo ID.

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix

Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Weight: 18 lbs

Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Adoption donation: $550

Health: Microchipped, spayed, current on vaccines, heartworm tested (if age appropriate), and on preventatives at adoption.

Milly is a small, young pup looking for her forever family. To adopt, all household members and any current dogs must come meet her, and you’ll need a photo ID. Appointments are recommended, and applications are general.

👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like a match, reach out to Animal House Shelter, Inc at (847) 961-5541 ext.847 to ask about visiting and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.