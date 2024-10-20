2 Classic Car Shows Scheduled

Two car shows are scheduled for the coming weeks, giving enthusiasts a chance to meet with others and talk shop.

Next Saturday, the Centurion Cruisers Car Club will host a Cars & Coffee show at the South Huntington Public Library, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All makes and models are welcome at the no-entry-fee classic car show.

On Nov. 10, the organization will sponsor the Al Statton Memorial Operation Enduring Care show at Walt Whitman High School.

Statton founded the Operation Enduring Care program in 2009, assisting veterans with daily needs. There is a $20 fee for car owners to join the show. The public is invited to bring donations of personal items, such as socks, hygiene products, slippers, toothbrushes, etc. See the flyer for details.