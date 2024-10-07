Open in App
    • HuntingtonNow

    Melville Proposal Reveals Town Board Faultlines

    By Pam Robinson,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRmRK_0vxyHg0A00

    Editor’s Note:  Despite having unanimous control of the Huntington Town Board, Republican members are at odds with each other on a major development issue, with one member calling for a law enforcement investigation.

    We have received numerous calls, texts and emails in the last several days, asking why we and other news organizations have not published information contained in the following story. We believe that the context matters.  About an hour after the councilwoman’s call for an investigation, we received an email about lawsuits, including copies of documents, against a Huntington developer filed in Miami courts. Soon thereafter, we received an encrypted email making several serious accusations, with about a dozen documents attached, against someone who may or may not be a relative of the developer in question. We are not reporting further on the accusations contained in that encrypted email unless there is a definitive link. We also aren’t reporting on individual statements without some further specificity and context; one of the calls we received complained that one of the stories cited below failed to mention a connection between its co-author and Town Hall.

    Update: We highly recommend the Oct. 3 editorial by David Ambro of the Northport Observer on this topic, which advocates for complaints to be sent to the town ethics board. There are copies of his editorial floating around on Facebook, and the weekly paper is on sale around Huntington.

    Huntington Councilwoman Brooke Lupinacci said recently that “Due to recently published news articles by several media outlets revealing an air of impropriety concerning the Town” she wants a law enforcement review. Her staff sent out a brief press release Sept. 26 and her statement was also posted to social media.

    Asked by HuntingtonNow if she had reached out to any law enforcement offices to request a review, her office responded the next day that the councilwoman had not. “Given the nature of the serious allegations here, Councilwoman Lupinacci would not want to compromise any investigations being conducted by law enforcement; therefore, she isn’t saying anything more specific than what has been previously stated.”

    Her request came after the digital newspaper RiverheadLocal and Newsday reported first on lawsuits and court cases against developer Greg DeRosa. One of those cases involves a lawsuit filed by former Huntington school board trustee John Paci over $4.6 million he invested with the developer to buy the former Gundermann & Gundermann insurance office at 175 W. Carver St., Huntington.

    Those initial stories were followed by a piece in the North Shore Leader, headlined, “Two Huntington Pols Enmeshed with $50M Melville Land Fraudster” which focused on Lupinacci’s fellow councilman, Sal Ferro, and Paul Tonna, a commissioner in the South Huntington Water District. Ferro, who was involved in construction for decades before joining the Town Board, had lent $1 million to the developer, who owns a building in what would be the outer ring of properties in the Melville plan. The North Shore Leader said that Tonna, as a water commissioner, has a say over water issues in the proposed Melville Overlay District.

    Lupinacci’s initial statement did not specify exactly what she was questioning but read, “As a former Assistant District Attorney in Suffolk County that prosecuted white collar crimes, I believe the time has come for an independent investigation by law enforcement, in light of recent allegations published in news reports surrounding development projects. The outrage from the public has not gone unnoticed and the public trust and confidence in this Town Board’s governing actions must be restored. I swore an oath to protect every resident in the Town of Huntington, and I intend to keep it.”

    Ferro has been a major proponent of the Melville project, which would bring thousands of apartments into a part of Melville, creating mixed-use retail and housing with a walkable downtown centered in the area of Maxess Road. Lupinacci has firmly opposed the plan, criticizing it in a lengthy statement at a board meeting in March.

    On Friday, the town announced that it would scale back the plan, including dropping the outer ring plan and focusing only on creating the downtown area for Maxess Road, and said it would schedule another public hearing on the matter. It also plans to reduce the number of apartments to 1,500, down from the original plan of 3,000.

    The board will vote Tuesday on the next step for the plan.

    Board OKs Melville Hearings, but Lupinacci Splits in Opposition

    Reports: Suits Target Huntington Developer; Officials’ Role Scrutinized

