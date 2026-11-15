Huntington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to military support. If you’re in nursing or direct care, there are several flexible roles worth a look.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health)

Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions (DOCS Health) Location: Huntington, WV (travel to military sites in WV)

(travel to military sites in WV) Type: PRN / Independent Contractor

Salary: Not listed

Weekend-focused NP work supporting military service members’ health readiness under the Reserve Health Readiness Program. Great fit if you have an active NP license, can travel, and like fast-paced assessment work without diagnosing or prescribing.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Huntington, WV (home-based care)

(home-based care) Type: Part-time (FT and PRN options mentioned)

(FT and PRN options mentioned) Pay: $24–$28/hour, weekly pay

1:1 homecare with one patient at a time, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights), and strong support from a local clinical team. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (depending on status) and ongoing training.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Huntington, WV (home-based care)

(home-based care) Type: Part-time (FT and PRN options mentioned)

(FT and PRN options mentioned) Pay: $28–$32/hour, weekly pay

Skilled 1:1 nursing in the home, with consistent assignments and flexible scheduling across day, evening, and night shifts. Includes benefits, 401(k), PTO, and support from a local office while you build long-term relationships with patients.

Employer: REM Community Services / Sevita

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75/hour, on-demand pay

Direct support role helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community settings. Offers benefits, PTO, 401(k) with 3% match, and training if you have a HS diploma/GED, driver’s license, and vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.