Huntington has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, from campus safety work to addiction recovery and rehab support.

Below are several community & social services jobs hiring in Huntington, WV that are worth a look.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients move from hospital to home by coordinating care, discharge plans, and family communication at a leading rehab hospital. This role is great if you’re an RN, social worker, or rehab professional who wants strong benefits from day one, tuition help, and a mission-driven team.

Employer: Marshall University

Location: Huntington, WV (Marshall University)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,918 – $58,393/year (based on education & experience)

Lead campus-wide efforts to prevent hazing, sexual assault, and relationship violence while promoting student safety and wellbeing. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 3+ years in prevention, student affairs, or public health who enjoys training, data-informed programming, and working closely with students.

Employer: Huntington Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Provide individual and group counseling in an outpatient MAT clinic supporting people in recovery from opioid use disorder. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, free clinical supervision, and 500+ free CEUs, plus early hours that can offer a nice work/life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.