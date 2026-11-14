Huntington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to fully remote telehealth. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Huntington, WV (work from home, US-based)

Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year full-time after ramp; about $60/hr

full-time after ramp; about Type: Full-time W2 with benefits or 1099 part-time

Fully remote RD role where Kickoff fills your client schedule for you. You’ll coach clients via telehealth on nutrition, fitness, and wellness, with health insurance, PTO, and subsidized CPT certification for W2 staff and a flexible schedule from home.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Location: Huntington, WV

Salary: $14.75/hour with on-demand (daily) pay options

with Type: Part-time

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community settings. This role offers on-demand pay, PTO, and benefits for eligible staff, plus training and a strong support network while you help with daily living skills and community activities.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Location: Huntington, WV

Salary: $14.75/hour with on-demand (daily) pay options

with Type: Full-time, overnight/midnight

Similar to the part-time caregiver role, but on a full-time midnight schedule with access to a full benefits package and 401(k) match. Good fit if you’re patient, reliable, and prefer overnight work in a stable, mission-driven setting.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.