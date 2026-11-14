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🏥 Huntington WV Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $140K+
Huntington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to fully remote telehealth. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Registered Dietitian – Telehealth, Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Kickoff
- Location: Huntington, WV (work from home, US-based)
- Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year full-time after ramp; about $60/hr
- Type: Full-time W2 with benefits or 1099 part-time
Fully remote RD role where Kickoff fills your client schedule for you. You’ll coach clients via telehealth on nutrition, fitness, and wellness, with health insurance, PTO, and subsidized CPT certification for W2 staff and a flexible schedule from home.
Caregiver – Part-Time, Day/Evening
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Salary: $14.75/hour with on-demand (daily) pay options
- Type: Part-time
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community settings. This role offers on-demand pay, PTO, and benefits for eligible staff, plus training and a strong support network while you help with daily living skills and community activities.
Caregiver – Full-Time, Midnight Shift
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Salary: $14.75/hour with on-demand (daily) pay options
- Type: Full-time, overnight/midnight
Similar to the part-time caregiver role, but on a full-time midnight schedule with access to a full benefits package and 401(k) match. Good fit if you’re patient, reliable, and prefer overnight work in a stable, mission-driven setting.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.