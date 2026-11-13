Huntington’s media scene is busy right now, with local stations building out their news and digital teams. If you’re into storytelling, live TV, or digital news, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shoot, write, voice, edit, and report your own stories for TV and digital. Great fit if you have a broadcast journalism background, at least 2 years of reporting experience, and like pitching your own story ideas and engaging with viewers on social media.

Employer: Gray Media / WSAZ

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an award-winning investigative team (Murrow, IRE, Gracie awards) digging into data, filing FOIAs, and uncovering stories that can spark change. This is not entry-level—they want someone with investigative reporting experience who can balance daily stories with deeper long-term projects.

Employer: Gray Media / WSAZ

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role anchors live breaking news and severe weather from the WSAZ+ Digital Desk, plus traffic segments in early evening newscasts. Ideal if you’re a strong live on-air talent, quick under pressure, and comfortable working across digital platforms and live streams.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.