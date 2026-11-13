Huntington has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like keeping buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Madison Park Healthcare

Madison Park Healthcare Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all facility maintenance and plant operations for a healthcare site. You’ll manage staff, handle day-to-day building systems, and make sure safety and regulatory standards are met. Good fit if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience and some supervisory background.

Employer: NV A.I.M. LLC

NV A.I.M. LLC Location: Huntington, WV (multiple sites in WV)

Type: Contract

Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Clean four commercial locations on a flexible schedule, about 1.5–2 hours per site. Great if you want independent work, can travel between sites, and don’t mind using your phone to send before/after photos.

Employer: River Park Hospital

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $14.39 per hour

Help keep a 165-bed behavioral health hospital clean and safe by caring for patient rooms, halls, and common areas. Comes with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off; ideal if you have some housekeeping or hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.