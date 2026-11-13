Huntington’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level commission roles to seasoned business development and management jobs. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Cellular Sales

Cellular Sales Location: Huntington, WV (in-store)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $93,000+/year (average to high-end)

This is a high-earning, commission-heavy role selling Verizon wireless plans and devices. You’ll help customers pick the right phones and plans, build local relationships, and get strong benefits plus growth and promotion paths.

Employer: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Location: Huntington, WV office listed; role supports multi-office team

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business development strategy for the firm’s Labor & Employment practice, working directly with attorneys and leadership. Ideal if you have 7+ years of law firm BD/marketing experience and want to shape strategy, manage pitches/RFPs, and coach attorneys on client growth.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. (Huntington-based applicants welcome)

Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule

Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, coachable, and want to work from home while building a long-term book of clients.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Manage and grow a team of B2B sales reps selling first aid and safety products and services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and training, plus a clear path for advancement in a Fortune 500 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.