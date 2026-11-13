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Huntington
📣 Huntington, WV Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From Remote to Management
10 days ago
Huntington’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level commission roles to seasoned business development and management jobs. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s something here for you.
Verizon Sales Consultant
- Employer: Cellular Sales
- Location: Huntington, WV (in-store)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $93,000+/year (average to high-end)
This is a high-earning, commission-heavy role selling Verizon wireless plans and devices. You’ll help customers pick the right phones and plans, build local relationships, and get strong benefits plus growth and promotion paths.
Business Development Manager – Labor & Employment
- Employer: Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- Location: Huntington, WV office listed; role supports multi-office team
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead business development strategy for the firm’s Labor & Employment practice, working directly with attorneys and leadership. Ideal if you have 7+ years of law firm BD/marketing experience and want to shape strategy, manage pitches/RFPs, and coach attorneys on client growth.
Insurance Sales Representative (Life Insurance)
- Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
- Location: Remote – U.S. (Huntington-based applicants welcome)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule
- Salary: Performance-based commissions and bonuses (no base listed)
Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, coachable, and want to work from home while building a long-term book of clients.
Sales Manager – First Aid and Safety
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Manage and grow a team of B2B sales reps selling first aid and safety products and services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and training, plus a clear path for advancement in a Fortune 500 company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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