Huntington’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of hands-on counter work and flexible pharmacy shifts. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: PSE Group

PSE Group Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Weekdays only, 8am–5pm with weekends off, plus 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision. You’ll help walk-in customers, mix paint, handle orders, and support the sales team in a coatings-focused shop.

Employer: FAMIS – A PSE Group Company

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same strong setup from the PSE family: weekday 8am–5pm schedule, weekends off, 401(k) with match, solid benefits, and 3 weeks Paid Time Off. Great if you like customer service, light warehouse work, and learning the paint/coatings side of the business.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Lead store crews, help customers, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are away. Flexible schedule (some early mornings, overnights, and weekends) plus access to dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources for eligible part-timers.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.