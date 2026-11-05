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Huntington
25th Street closed for weekend construction
6 days ago
25th Street between 4th Avenue and 4 1/2 Alley in Highlawn is closed for construction and will stay closed through the weekend on November 7–8. The closure is for a combined sewer separation project in the area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Huntington, WV
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