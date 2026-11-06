🛒 Huntington Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Huntington has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #2244, 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705

Pay: $19.50–$32.50/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, Mid-shift & Closing

Work in the in-store vision center helping customers with prescriptions, eyewear choices, and orders. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education through Live Better U, and more).

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Huntington, WV

Huntington, WV Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Be the go-to person at the counter for both retail and wholesale customers, helping them find the right auto parts and managing orders. Good fit if you like cars, fast-paced retail, and want a path to grow inside the store operations.

Employer: Peoples Bank

Location: Huntington, WV

Huntington, WV Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Blend teller work with customer service and sales—opening accounts, handling transactions, and helping with consumer loans. This role is ideal if you want a long-term banking career with training, benefits, and chances to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are also a chance to learn what else they have open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.