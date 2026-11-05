🍽️ Huntington WV Food & Hospitality – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Huntington’s food and hospital kitchens are busy right now, with several solid full-time roles that keep you close to home and on a steady schedule.

Here are a few worth a look this week:

Employer: Cabell Huntington Hospital

Cabell Huntington Hospital Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across the cafeteria, coffee shop, main kitchen, and dishroom, helping keep patient meals and food service running smoothly. You’ll need a Cabell County Food Handling Certificate, be able to follow written and oral directions, stand for long periods, and lift up to 25 lbs.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Huntington, WV (Marshall University)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Morning weekday shifts baking breads, rolls, muffins, cakes, and pastries from scratch for the Marshall campus. Good fit if you like early shifts, can stand and walk for long periods, and want access to benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities with a large food service company.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and portion meals and therapeutic diets for patients, plus food for staff and visitors. This role is hands-on: assembling trays, keeping food at safe temps, cleaning and sanitizing, and helping patients with menus, with day-one access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Huntington food service roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.