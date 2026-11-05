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🍽️ Huntington WV Food & Hospitality – Multiple Full-Time Roles
Huntington’s food and hospital kitchens are busy right now, with several solid full-time roles that keep you close to home and on a steady schedule.
Here are a few worth a look this week:
Food Service Worker – Patient Care
- Employer: Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work across the cafeteria, coffee shop, main kitchen, and dishroom, helping keep patient meals and food service running smoothly. You’ll need a Cabell County Food Handling Certificate, be able to follow written and oral directions, stand for long periods, and lift up to 25 lbs.
Baker – Marshall University Campus
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Huntington, WV (Marshall University)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour
Morning weekday shifts baking breads, rolls, muffins, cakes, and pastries from scratch for the Marshall campus. Good fit if you like early shifts, can stand and walk for long periods, and want access to benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities with a large food service company.
Nutrition Services Aide
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help prepare and portion meals and therapeutic diets for patients, plus food for staff and visitors. This role is hands-on: assembling trays, keeping food at safe temps, cleaning and sanitizing, and helping patients with menus, with day-one access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Huntington food service roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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