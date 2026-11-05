📋 Huntington WV Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Huntington has some solid office jobs open right now, especially in healthcare settings. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cabell Huntington Hospital

Cabell Huntington Hospital Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients get registered by collecting accurate demographic and insurance info. This role needs 45 WPM typing, medical terminology/ICD-10 knowledge, and comfort working day, evening, or night shifts as needed.

Employer: ASC Therapies (Autism Services Center division)

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.88 per hour

Run the front office for a therapy practice serving children and adults with developmental disabilities. You’ll greet patients, handle insurance and payments, schedule visits, and manage electronic charts, with health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, and tuition assistance included.

Employer: Comprehensive Treatment Centers (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 5:00 AM–12:30 PM; rotating Sat 6:00–9:00 AM

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face patients see at an outpatient opioid treatment program. Early-morning hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and a chance to support people in addiction recovery while handling phones, check-in, scheduling, and general office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.