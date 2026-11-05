🏭 Huntington, WV Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Huntington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like data, tools, or warehouse work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Huntington, WV this week.

Employer: Alcon

Alcon Location: Huntington, WV (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM CST

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM CST Travel: Up to 10%

Up to 10% Relocation & Sponsorship: Available

Use your data and analytics skills to improve product quality and patient safety at a global eye-care manufacturer. You’ll build dashboards, run statistical analysis, support AI-driven quality tools, and partner with Quality, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Regulatory teams.

Employer: Magnetech Industrial Services, Inc. (IES Infrastructure)

Location: Huntington, WV (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Shifts: 2nd (3pm–11pm) and 3rd (11pm–7am)

Hands-on role winding AC and DC motor coils using copper wire, winding machines, and hand tools. Good fit if you like detailed, technical work and want steady hours, safety-focused culture, and big-company benefits through IES Infrastructure.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Part-time

Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent experience

Entry-level warehouse role running recycling equipment and sorting materials. You’ll shred paper, bale cardboard and textiles, sort metals and donated goods, and help keep the warehouse clean while supporting Goodwill’s mission.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.