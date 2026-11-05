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🏥 Multiple High-Paying Healthcare & Vet Jobs in Huntington, WV
Huntington’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospitals to vet clinics and pharmacies, there are solid options whether you’re just starting out or already specialized.
Below are several hand-picked roles hiring in Huntington, WV (plus one remote that accepts WV vets).
Caregiver (Dayshift)
- Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.75/hour + benefits, 401(k) match, daily/weekly pay
Help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, community activities, and personal care. Great fit if you’re patient, compassionate, and want steady work with training and growth.
Cardiac Anesthesiologist
- Employer: NorthStar Anesthesia at St. Mary’s Medical Center
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $652K+ compensation, sign-on bonus, 13 weeks PTO, full benefits + 401(k) match
High-end cardiac role with strong exposure to structural heart, vascular, and thoracic cases at a Level II trauma center. Ideal for fellowship-trained anesthesiologists wanting big earning potential and flexible scheduling.
Full-Time Anesthesiologist
- Employer: NorthStar Anesthesia at St. Mary’s Medical Center
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $575K+ compensation, sign-on bonus, 13 weeks PTO, full benefits + 401(k) match
Work a wide mix of regional, trauma, and general cases at a Level II trauma center and help launch a new residency program with Marshall University in 2027. New grads are welcome and supported.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time (40.5 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65.00–$81.00/hour + bonus eligibility, full benefits
Lead a retail pharmacy team, oversee safe dispensing, immunizations, and workflow, and coach techs and pharmacists. Good match for licensed pharmacists with 1–2+ years’ experience who like leadership and patient interaction.
Lab Technician – Outpatient Opioid Treatment Program
- Employer: Huntington Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM)
- Pay: Not listed (benefits + PTO, 401(k))
Early-morning lab role focused on drug screen analysis and specimen processing in a medication-assisted treatment clinic. Great if you want steady daytime hours and to be on the front line of the fight against opioid addiction.
Veterinary Assistant – Ayers Animal Hospital
- Employer: Alliance Animal Health / Ayers Animal Hospital
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive compensation + full benefits)
Hands-on vet assistant role with restraint, triage, lab work, imaging, surgery prep, and anesthesia monitoring for small animals. Good for someone with ~1 year vet assistant experience who wants strong training and career growth.
(Same role also listed directly by the clinic here: Indeed posting)
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour
Support pharmacists with prescription processing, customer service, inventory, and insurance claims. Great step if you’re PTCB-certified (or working on it) and want retail pharmacy experience with room to grow.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,566/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Huntington, WV (Travel)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,566/week (estimated) + benefits, weekly pay
Travel MRI tech assignment with guaranteed hours and strong benefits. Nice option if you like short-term contracts and want to experience Huntington while earning travel pay.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,627/week
- Employer: Convergence Medical Staffing
- Location: Huntington, WV (Cabell Huntington Hospital)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4×10 day shifts (7:00 AM–5:00 PM)
- Pay: $2,627/week (estimated) + day-one medical, other benefits
Another MRI travel role with slightly higher weekly pay and a boutique-style agency. Good if you want strong recruiter support and a clear schedule at a known local hospital.
Virtual Care Veterinarian (Remote)
- Employer: Dutch Vet
- Location: Remote (serving WV and other states)
- Type: 1099 contractor, flexible hours
- Pay: Approx. $64–$80/hour, paid per consult
Provide telehealth consults, prescribe when appropriate, and support pet parents from home using Dutch’s platform. Best for vets with 5+ years clinical experience and an active license (including WV) who want flexible, remote work.
IV Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: PharMerica
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM)
- Pay: Not listed (benefits, PTO, DailyPay, license fees covered)
Closed-door pharmacy role compounding sterile IV meds for long-term care and specialty patients. Great if you have 6–12+ months IV tech experience and prefer non-retail, team-focused work.
Operating Room Attendant – Surgery Center
- Employer: Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Location: Huntington, WV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the OR by transporting patients, helping with positioning and skin prep, and keeping rooms terminally clean between cases. Good entry point into perioperative services if you have a HS diploma and AHA BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.