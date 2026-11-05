🏥 Multiple High-Paying Healthcare & Vet Jobs in Huntington, WV

Huntington’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospitals to vet clinics and pharmacies, there are solid options whether you’re just starting out or already specialized.

Below are several hand-picked roles hiring in Huntington, WV (plus one remote that accepts WV vets).

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / REM Community Services Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.75/hour + benefits, 401(k) match, daily/weekly pay

Help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with daily living, community activities, and personal care. Great fit if you’re patient, compassionate, and want steady work with training and growth.

Employer: NorthStar Anesthesia at St. Mary’s Medical Center

at Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $652K+ compensation, sign-on bonus, 13 weeks PTO, full benefits + 401(k) match

High-end cardiac role with strong exposure to structural heart, vascular, and thoracic cases at a Level II trauma center. Ideal for fellowship-trained anesthesiologists wanting big earning potential and flexible scheduling.

Employer: NorthStar Anesthesia at St. Mary’s Medical Center

at Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $575K+ compensation, sign-on bonus, 13 weeks PTO, full benefits + 401(k) match

Work a wide mix of regional, trauma, and general cases at a Level II trauma center and help launch a new residency program with Marshall University in 2027. New grads are welcome and supported.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time (40.5 hrs/week)

Pay: $65.00–$81.00/hour + bonus eligibility, full benefits

Lead a retail pharmacy team, oversee safe dispensing, immunizations, and workflow, and coach techs and pharmacists. Good match for licensed pharmacists with 1–2+ years’ experience who like leadership and patient interaction.

Employer: Huntington Comprehensive Treatment Center (Acadia Healthcare)

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed (benefits + PTO, 401(k))

Early-morning lab role focused on drug screen analysis and specimen processing in a medication-assisted treatment clinic. Great if you want steady daytime hours and to be on the front line of the fight against opioid addiction.

Employer: Alliance Animal Health / Ayers Animal Hospital

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive compensation + full benefits)

Hands-on vet assistant role with restraint, triage, lab work, imaging, surgery prep, and anesthesia monitoring for small animals. Good for someone with ~1 year vet assistant experience who wants strong training and career growth.

(Same role also listed directly by the clinic here: Indeed posting)

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$21.00/hour

Support pharmacists with prescription processing, customer service, inventory, and insurance claims. Great step if you’re PTCB-certified (or working on it) and want retail pharmacy experience with room to grow.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Huntington, WV (Travel)

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

, , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts Pay: $2,566/week (estimated) + benefits, weekly pay

Travel MRI tech assignment with guaranteed hours and strong benefits. Nice option if you like short-term contracts and want to experience Huntington while earning travel pay.

Employer: Convergence Medical Staffing

Location: Huntington, WV (Cabell Huntington Hospital)

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week, 4×10 day shifts (7:00 AM–5:00 PM)

, , 40 hrs/week, 4×10 day shifts (7:00 AM–5:00 PM) Pay: $2,627/week (estimated) + day-one medical, other benefits

Another MRI travel role with slightly higher weekly pay and a boutique-style agency. Good if you want strong recruiter support and a clear schedule at a known local hospital.

Employer: Dutch Vet

Location: Remote (serving WV and other states)

Type: 1099 contractor, flexible hours

Pay: Approx. $64–$80/hour, paid per consult

Provide telehealth consults, prescribe when appropriate, and support pet parents from home using Dutch’s platform. Best for vets with 5+ years clinical experience and an active license (including WV) who want flexible, remote work.

Employer: PharMerica

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed (benefits, PTO, DailyPay, license fees covered)

Closed-door pharmacy role compounding sterile IV meds for long-term care and specialty patients. Great if you have 6–12+ months IV tech experience and prefer non-retail, team-focused work.

Employer: Cabell Huntington Hospital

Location: Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the OR by transporting patients, helping with positioning and skin prep, and keeping rooms terminally clean between cases. Good entry point into perioperative services if you have a HS diploma and AHA BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.