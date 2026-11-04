🛒 Huntington, WV Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Huntington’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, and several front-line customer roles are hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2244

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3333 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + annual or quarterly performance incentives; extra premiums $0.35 – $3.00/hour in certain situations

Lead the front end team, help customers with returns and checkouts, and keep lines moving. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Truist

Location: Huntington, WV (Barboursville area branch)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Pay: Not listed

Mix of teller work and relationship banking: handle client transactions, help with online/mobile banking, and make outbound calls to support sales. Comes with Truist’s full benefits package for teammates working 20+ hours/week, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick time, and paid holidays.

Employer: City National Bank of West Virginia

Location: Twentieth Street, Huntington, WV

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Be the first face customers see at this local bank branch—handle deposits, withdrawals, and questions while helping people choose the right banking products. Offers career growth, training, and a full benefits package with health insurance, retirement plans, and paid vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—customer-facing skills transfer well, and local employers often have room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.