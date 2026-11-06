🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Huntington Woods Today

There are some nice free items popping up around Huntington Woods and nearby Berkley. If you like saving money and giving things a second life, these are worth a look.

Item: Patchwork design home accent chair

Condition: Missing one of the “D” legs – needs repair or a replacement leg

Location: Berkley–Huntington Woods, Berkley, MI

Source: nextdoor.com (DM the poster if interested)

Fun accent chair with a patchwork design. It’s missing one leg, so it’s best for someone who is handy or willing to hunt for a replacement leg online. Could be a good project piece for a craft room, bedroom, or reading corner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of tool bags and a hard case

Includes: Ryobi bag, Masterforce bag, and a hard plastic Black & Decker case

Location: Berkley–Huntington Woods, Berkley, MI

Source: nextdoor.com (DM the poster if interested)

Handy free tool storage for your garage or workshop. Great if you have loose tools and need bags and a case to keep them organized. No tools are mentioned, just the bags and case.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vacuum cleaner with accessories

Condition: Works great, all accessories included

Pickup: On the front porch

Address: 13137 Ludlow Ave., Huntington Woods, MI

Location: Huntington Woods

Source: nextdoor.com

A working vacuum cleaner with all the attachments, ready for pickup right from the porch. Perfect if your current vacuum is on its last legs or you need a spare for another floor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Huntington Woods and Berkley tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.