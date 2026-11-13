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🍽️ Huntington Station NY Food Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Huntington Station has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level crew to full-on management. Good mix of national brands and a local spot if you like a neighborhood feel.
Team Member – Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In
- Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work a variety of roles ("Grill Guru," "Fry Fanatic," or "Guest Service Specialist") and focus on hot, fresh food and happy guests. Good fit if you want fast-paced work and like switching up tasks during your shift.
Restaurant Manager – Panera Bread (Huntington)
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive management pay (exact amount not listed)
Lead daily cafe operations, coach a team, and keep service and food quality high. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, flexible scheduling, paid leadership training, and meal/brand discounts, plus room to grow your career.
Cook / Pizza Maker – Kicknchicken Farmingdale
- Employer: Kicknchicken Farmingdale
- Location: Huntington Station, NY (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $19.00 – $27.00 per hour, based on experience
Join a new neighborhood pizzeria making pizzas, pasta, and more while keeping a clean, fast-moving kitchen. Offers flexible scheduling, employee meals, paid training, and an employee discount—great if you want to build skills in a smaller, team-focused shop.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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