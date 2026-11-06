🛒 Huntington Station Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Huntington Station has a nice mix of retail roles right now, from entry-level store work to leadership and auto parts pros. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Huntington Station, NY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/09/2027

Help customers with everyday health needs, run the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. This role is great if you’re at least 16, want steady hours, and like the idea of medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits with a big, stable company.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Huntington Station, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.80 – $25.36/hour (plus commission based on performance)

Professional-level role for someone who knows car parts and likes sales. You’ll support commercial customers, help lead team members, manage deliveries, and keep key accounts happy. This is a strong fit if you have 3+ years of auto parts experience, can lift up to 50–100 lbs, and want solid pay plus health and wellness benefits.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Huntington Station, NY (Walt Whitman Shops)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $29.50 – $40.00/hour

Total Target Base Pay Range (with bonus): $36.88 – $50.00/hour

Target Bonus: 25%

Lead the floor, coach team members, and make sure every guest has a standout experience in a busy, upbeat store. This is ideal if you have 1+ year of people management and leadership experience and want strong perks like extended health and dental, mental health plans, PTO, retirement matching, employee discount, and fitness/yoga benefits.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.