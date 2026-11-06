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🛒 Huntington Station Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Huntington Station has a nice mix of retail roles right now, from entry-level store work to leadership and auto parts pros. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.
Store Associate
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/09/2027
Help customers with everyday health needs, run the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. This role is great if you’re at least 16, want steady hours, and like the idea of medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits with a big, stable company.
Commercial Parts Pro – Store 8586
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.80 – $25.36/hour (plus commission based on performance)
Professional-level role for someone who knows car parts and likes sales. You’ll support commercial customers, help lead team members, manage deliveries, and keep key accounts happy. This is a strong fit if you have 3+ years of auto parts experience, can lift up to 50–100 lbs, and want solid pay plus health and wellness benefits.
Assistant Manager, Guest Experience | Walt Whitman Shops
- Employer: lululemon
- Location: Huntington Station, NY (Walt Whitman Shops)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $29.50 – $40.00/hour
- Total Target Base Pay Range (with bonus): $36.88 – $50.00/hour
- Target Bonus: 25%
Lead the floor, coach team members, and make sure every guest has a standout experience in a busy, upbeat store. This is ideal if you have 1+ year of people management and leadership experience and want strong perks like extended health and dental, mental health plans, PTO, retirement matching, employee discount, and fitness/yoga benefits.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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