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📅 HPHS Cross Country Prelims at Pierce College Nov 13
4 days ago
📅 Cross Country Prelims at Pierce College – Nov 13
Huntington Park Senior High cross country will compete in CROSS COUNTRY PRELIMS (Kontofelas) on Friday, 11/13/2026, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
The meet will take place at Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
Students, families, and friends who want to support the team can head to Pierce College during that time to cheer them on.
More Info: CROSS COUNTRY PRELIMS (Kontofelas) | Huntington Pa...
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