📅 JV girls soccer game vs. Mendez on Nov. 13

Huntington Park Senior High’s JV girls soccer team will play against Mendez on Friday, 11/13/2026, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Mendez High School.

Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team.

Details:

What: JV Girls Soccer – Huntington Park vs. Mendez

JV Girls Soccer – Huntington Park vs. Mendez When: November 13, 2026, 2:30–4:00 PM

Where: Mendez High School

Bring your school spirit and cheer on the players!