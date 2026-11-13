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Soccer
📅 JV girls soccer: Huntington Park at Mendez, Nov. 13
4 days ago
📅 JV girls soccer game vs. Mendez on Nov. 13
Huntington Park Senior High’s JV girls soccer team will play against Mendez on Friday, 11/13/2026, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM at Mendez High School.
Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team.
Details:
- What: JV Girls Soccer – Huntington Park vs. Mendez
- When: November 13, 2026, 2:30–4:00 PM
- Where: Mendez High School
Bring your school spirit and cheer on the players!
More Info: GIRLS SOCCER: JV vs. Mendez | Huntington Park Seni...
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