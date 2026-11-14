Huntington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal rehab to retail pharmacy to holistic care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Gold Coast Center for Veterinary Care (listed under West Houston Veterinary Medical Associates )

Gold Coast Center for Veterinary Care (listed under ) Location: Huntington, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Schedule: 10-hour day shifts, Mon, Tue, Wed & Sat

Help injured and physically impaired animals with rehab exercises, laser therapy, massage, and more in a state-of-the-art referral hospital. Comes with PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, employee discounts, and training; 1 year of vet experience is preferred.

Employer: MainSource Pharmacy

Location: Huntington, NY

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19–$24/hour

Work in a fast-paced retail pharmacy helping prepare and dispense meds, handle patient calls, and manage inventory. They’re hiring immediately and want techs with 2+ years pharmacy experience (retail like CVS/Rite Aid or private); certification not required.

Location: Huntington, NY

Type: Part-time, weekends (with future weekday potential)

Pay: Up to $600/day

Join a busy Monday–Friday acupuncture practice to build a weekend client base, with the chance to add weekdays later. Looking for a NYS-licensed acupuncturist with 5+ years’ experience, strong pain management and women’s health background, and comfort with electronic insurance billing (Office Ally).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Huntington’s healthcare network is small, and word of mouth travels fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.