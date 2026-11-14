📢 Huntington students chosen for Long Island String Festival

Seventeen Huntington UFSD string players have been selected to perform in this winter’s Long Island String Festival Association (LISFA) concerts, recognizing them as some of Long Island’s finest young musicians.

Students were chosen based on their NYSSMA solo evaluation scores and teacher recommendations.

Huntington students selected:

Woodhull Intermediate School : Sailor Helm, Kay Riddle, Nikola Gaitan, Valentina Lee

: Sailor Helm, Kay Riddle, Nikola Gaitan, Valentina Lee Jack Abrams Intermediate School : Brianna Cruz, Lydia Lim, Theodore Catlan

: Brianna Cruz, Lydia Lim, Theodore Catlan J. Taylor Finley Middle School : Aneka Goutevenier

: Aneka Goutevenier Huntington High School: Allison Huth, Cecilia Lee, Lily Policastro, Patricia Abruzzo, Caitlin Wegielnik, Isis Jimenez, Manpreet Kaur, Eva Richter, Olivia Lee

LISFA, founded in 1956, brings together top student string players from across Long Island and offers scholarships to support their musical studies.