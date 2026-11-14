📢 Huntington High School senior internships: apply this winter

Huntington High School runs a Senior Internship Program that lets seniors gain real-world experience through in-school or out-of-school internships.

Advisors Camille Tedeschi and Eileen Gonzalez work with teacher mentors to give students daily hands-on responsibilities, structured support, and chances to build key workplace skills like accountability and career readiness.

The program aims to help seniors grow into confident, articulate leaders and prepare for college and the workforce.

The application process for the 2027-2028 school year will start in December 2026. Interested students will:

Complete an application

Submit it on time in January to be entered into a lottery for selection

If you’re a current junior planning ahead, or a family member helping one, watch for the application details from Huntington High School in December.